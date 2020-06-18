On Saturday, June 13, Stuart Chase and three Monterey Museum of Art supporters gathered on the rose garden patio at the museum’s La Mirada property near Lake El Estero for a BYOB, socially distanced cocktail party. Chase, the museum’s executive director since 2017, shared several photos on his personal Facebook page from what he called in his post “a perfect evening.” Two days later, Chase’s name was gone from the museum’s staff list.
“I can confirm that Stuart Chase’s tenure as the executive director of MMA has ended,” spokesperson Allyson Hitte writes by email. His last day was Monday, June 15. Hitte declined to share any additional details, “due to confidentiality.”
Chase’s term at the museum has been marked with controversy since the beginning, with staff members complaining to the board within a few months of his arrival that he created a hostile work environment. He was temporarily suspended while an investigation was launched, then after a change in board leadership, was reinstated. Chase denied all of their complaints in interviews with the Weekly.
Then last fall, the board fractured over whether to purchase the former Cypress Garden Nursery property behind El Estero Car Wash, adjacent to La Mirada, and move out of the museum’s longtime location on Pacific Street in downtown Monterey. The nursery property was eyed for potential parking and offices. The sale closed on May 19 for a price of $2.42 million; Hitte says money came from a recent donation solely for that purchase, and she expects the museum to move in early 2021. Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar says he would like to see the downtown building, located across the street from City Hall, remain a museum or cultural center.
Meanwhile, the museum – which has been closed to the public since March 16, one day ahead of Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order – has experienced the financial crisis of the Covid-19 shutdown, laying off employees, some of whom were rehired after the museum received federal Payroll Protection Program funds, Hitte says. (She declined to specify how much the nonprofit museum received from the PPP.) The museum now has 13 employees, down from 19 it listed on its website last fall.
“At this point we are confident that we will not be making any further staff cuts and we also hope to bring several of our programs back to full capacity in the near future,” Hitte says.
As recently as June 5, Chase had been looking to the museum’s future. In an online newsletter, he wrote a statement reflecting on the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. The museum’s “lack of racial diversity in our artists has become painfully evident,” he wrote. “Like many museums, the majority of the works in our collection were created by white male artists. We will not stand for that.”
He concluded with a look forward, writing, “When the time comes for our galleries to open again, we hope they are changed for the better – safer, more inclusive, and truly a representation of the diversity of California art.”
