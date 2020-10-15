Our endorsement process normally entails inviting candidates into our Seaside headquarters where we gather around a conference room table. This year, it involved a lot of hours on the screen with candidates – 47 in all – in Zoom interviews, and some interviews conducted via email questionnaire, resulting in 122 pages of written responses. We also consider past records.
Whether or not you agree with our suggestions, we hope – no, we insist – you vote.
The Weekly editorial board is Founder & CEO Bradley Zeve, Publisher Erik Cushman, Editor Sara Rubin and Managing Editor Mary Duan.
Monterey County
Wendy Root Askew | Monterey County Supervisor, District 4
Carmel
Dave Potter | Mayor
Karen Ferlito, Bobby Richards | City Council
Del Rey Oaks
Alison Kerr | Mayor
Gary Kreeger, Kim Shirley | City Council
Marina
Kathy Biala | District 2
Gail Morton | District 3
Measure Q | Yes
Measure Z | Yes
Monterey
Clyde Roberson | Mayor
Dan Albert, Alan Haffa | City Council
Measure Y | Yes
Pacific Grove
Chaps Poduri, Nick Smith | City Council
Measure L | Yes
Salinas
Kimbley Craig | Mayor
Scott Davis | District 1
Orlando Osornio | District 4
Anthony Rocha | District 6
Sand City
Kim Cruz, Greg Hawthorne | City Council
Measure U | No
Seaside
Jon Wizard | Mayor
Tinisha Dunn, Dave Pacheco | City Council
Special Districts
Monterey Peninsula Water Management District
Karen Paull | Division 4
Amy Anderson | Division 5
Marina Coast Water District
Tom Moore, Herbert Cortez
Monterey Peninsula Airport District
Mary Ann Leffel | District 3
School Boards
Hartnell College Board of Trustees
Manuel Osorio | Area 1
Schileen Potter | Area 2
Jeanne Hori-Garcia | Area 3
Grant Joel Hill | Area 4
Monterey Peninsula College Board of Trustees
Colleen Courtney | Area 3
Debbie Anthony | Area 4
Marlene Martin | Area 5
Measure V, MPC bond | Yes
Carmel Unified
Jill Lewis, Seaberry Nachbar, Anne Marie Rosen
Monterey Peninsula Unified
Jeff Uchida | Area 1
Debra Gramespacher | Area 2
Veronica Miramontes | Area 3
Pacific Grove Unified
Brian Swanson and Carolyn Swanson
Salinas Union High School District
Patty Padilla-Salsberg | Area 2
Sandra Ocampo | Area 6
Measure W | Yes
State of California
John Laid | State Senate, District 17
Mark Stone | Assembly, District 29
Robert Rivas | Assembly, District 30
Prop. 14 | Yes
Prop. 15 | split decision
Prop. 16 | Yes
Prop. 17 | Yes
Prop. 18 | Yes
Prop. 19 | Yes
Prop. 20 | No
Prop. 21 | split decision
Prop. 22 | Yes
Prop. 23 | No
Prop. 24 | No
Prop. 25 | Yes
Federal
Jimmy Panetta | Congress, District 20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | President and Vice President
