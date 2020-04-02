Advocates for seniors are well versed in the scammer’s playbook. There are offers for all kinds of things, and to collect, all you have to do is buy a gift card or Google Play card and share a code over the phone.
Those scams have taken on a different flavor in recent weeks, with offers for Covid-19 vaccinations and Covid-19 tests. Seniors are not only susceptible to scams, but they’re also at a high risk of the coronavirus and developing severe symptoms and complications.
“It’s preying upon the possibility that you are going to die unless you give us money,” says Kellie Morgantini, executive director of Legal Services for Seniors, which has received reports of these attempted scams. “It’s disheartening how quickly these folks come out of the woodwork. These are people who are taking advantage of tragedy.”
There are many efforts to reach out and check in on seniors, who are remaining largely physically isolated because of the virus. Monterey city officials have placed 1,600 calls to 827 seniors to check in on them. Alliance on Aging is continuing to provide support for many of its programs by phone.
Alliance on Aging reports a case of people wearing hazmat suits showing up at a home claiming they were there to do a Covid-19 test – but were actually there to break in.
Morgantini’s message if you’ve been scammed: “Don’t be ashamed, don’t think it’s your fault. Call someone you can trust to discuss the situation. If you think it’s a scam, act as if it is until you know otherwise.” (Legal Services for Seniors is at 831-442-7700.)
The District Attorney’s Office hasn’t received reports of coronavirus-related scams, but asks people to report such scams to the Consumer Protection Division (831-755-5070).
Morgantini advises that if a caller claims to represent a hospital or doctor’s office and is offering medical assistance or a Covid-19 test to ask to call them back; a legitimate medical office will leave a return phone number, even if they’re working remotely.
