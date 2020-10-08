If California voters pass Proposition 15, some commercial properties would be reassessed more frequently at higher rates. It could mean an additional $29.3 million to $49.8 million annually in property tax revenue for K-12 schools in Monterey County when it goes into full effect in five years, according to the consulting firm School Services of California, Inc.
Those are tantalizing numbers – the estimate is $6.5-$11.5 billion annually statewide – but local commercial property owners contend that revenue will come at a cost.
Prop. 15 is a citizens’ initiative meant to cure some of the property tax challenges brought about by Prop. 13, passed in 1978. The petition for the ballot measure garnered 1.7 million signatures in response to failed attempts by the state Legislature to craft legislation that would create a “split roll,” taxing commercial property at a different rate than residential. Residential property turns over more often than commercial, resulting in new higher tax assessments, meanwhile some commercial properties remain assessed at much lower rates. If it passes, schools and community colleges would get 40 percent of revenue while cities and special districts would get the rest. That could mean $45 million annually flowing into Monterey County.
Supporters point out only those who own properties assessed at $3 million and above will be impacted. They point to examples of properties like Disneyland, which benefits from a portion of its land being assessed at 1975 values, while the company earns billions in profit.
“To me, this is a fundamental issue of fairness,” says Monterey Peninsula Unified School District Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh, whose district could receive $3.6-$6.4 million annually if Prop. 15 passes.
Look closer to home for examples, say local business leaders who contend it’s not just big corporations that will feel the effects. Any owners of land, buildings and equipment – including farms – worth more than $3 million will eventually pay more in property tax.
“This may all sound good to the people who created it, but it doesn’t solve the problem they want to correct,” says commercial real estate broker Jeff Davi. Should Prop. 15 pass, he expects commercial property owners will pass on increases to business owners they lease to: “Owners are not going to pay blindly and it’s going to be passed on to all of us.”
Kevin Dayton, government affairs liaison for the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce (and a candidate for the MPUSD board), analyzed data from the Monterey County Assessor’s Office and expects Pebble Beach Company and some large hotels to be hardest hit. (Commercial property makes up just 15 percent of Monterey County’s assessed property value; most is residential.)
Proponents of Prop. 15 note that agricultural land is exempt, but the Monterey County Farm Bureau is opposed. The proposition does not exempt buildings and equipment; Farm Bureau Executive Director Norm Groot expects processing facilities to be taxed higher as a result.
If Prop. 15 passes, there are other challenges, says Monterey County Assessor-Recorder Steve Vagnini. He says there are concerns among county assessors statewide that there aren’t enough commercial appraisers in the state to reassess commercial properties.
