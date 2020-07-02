Former Salinas Police Chief Kelly McMillin was a new detective called out to his first homicide investigation, a crime scene he now describes as “an absolute mess.” A man had been killed during a fight at a large house party, and while lots of revelers saw what happened, nobody was talking to the cops.
McMillin happened to be partnered with the department’s most senior detective that day, the guy all other officers referred to as “Daddy Joe.”
“He must have seen the look in my eyes and he said, ‘You know what, kid, it’s gonna be alright. Here’s how we start.’ And he walked me through it,” McMillin says. “Thank God Joe was with me that day.”
Daddy Joe was better known as Joe Gunter, a man who spent 32 years with the Salinas Police Department before retiring, then diving headfirst into volunteer work and forging a second career in local and regional politics as mayor of Salinas. Gunter, 73, died on June 29. He had been admitted to a local hospital on June 25 with stomach and heart problems, but when doctors began working to repair the heart issue, they discovered he had esophageal cancer.
Gunter was a fiscal conservative with a progressive conscience. When Councilmember Scott Davis floated the idea that Salinas City Hall should fly a Pride flag during the month of June, Gunter willingly got on board, saying, “it’s the right thing to do.” If someone didn’t like one of his decisions – and over the years, a lot of people didn’t like his decisions – he’d shrug and say, “Well, they can always vote me out come next election.”
His death sent a shock through the community – he had battled cancer several years ago, and few people realized he was sick now, as he continued to keep up a grueling schedule that had him at City Hall every day, attending meetings of the various county and regional boards he served on and a wide range of volunteer work.
“Even though it’s technically a part-time role, Joe was a full-time mayor,” says former councilmember Kimbley Craig. “He cared for and loved the city, and worked hard for it to be better for our residents.”
It’s impossible to organize a public funeral during a pandemic, and Salinas City Manager Ray Corpuz says the city is deferring to Gunter’s family on how plans for a memorial would proceed. Flags on city and county public buildings were lowered to half-staff on June 30. Plans are in the works to dedicate the Nov. 11 Veteran’s Day Parade in Salinas to Gunter, who enlisted in the Marines right out of high school and served in Vietnam before returning to Salinas and joining the police.
It’s also undecided how the city will fill Gunter’s seat. Councilmember Christie Cromeenes, the mayor pro tem, will serve in that capacity until October. The council could hold a special election or appoint someone, but Cromeenes says the vacancy likely will be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. Anyone wanting to run can pull papers and file at City Hall starting July 13.
“Working together as a council, I’m thinking we each do our part to fill some large shoes, let people mourn his passing and wait until the election,” Cromeenes says.
Gunter is survived by his wife, Lisa Eisemann, also a retired police officer, and children and grandchildren.
