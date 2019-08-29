The city of Seaside retains a lawyer named Russell McGlothlin, whose hourly rate is $740. The Weekly emailed him to ask for an interview but he didn’t respond. A subsequent conversation with Seaside City Manager Craig Malin revealed why. When McGlothlin got the Weekly’s request, he asked the city whether to proceed. But the city said no because it didn’t want to be billed for the time he would take to answer questions.
One of the reasons McGlothlin can charge so much is that he specializes in water and works in a state where fortunes depend on having access to it. A biography on the website of McGlothlin’s Los Angeles-based firm, O’Melveny, notes that he helped write the very laws that govern groundwater in California.
“He is certainly one of the best water lawyers in the state,” Malin says.
Seaside is hoping that McGlothlin’s expertise will help with a plan to free up a massive amount of water for development – enough to build 1,500 new residential units or more.
Under the plan, Seaside’s Bayonet & Black Horse golf course would stop pumping the 450 acre-feet of drinking water it draws every year from the area’s underground basin. Instead, the greens would get irrigated using recycled water produced by Pure Water Monterey, the advanced sewage treatment facility in Marina that is slated to open this fall.
The water that stays in the basin would be made available to developers who want to build in Seaside.
Much of the city’s vision for growth could end depending this water swap scheme. As McGlothlin explains in a letter to local water regulators, “the water is necessary to serve anticipated projects for which there is presently insufficient water allocation… particularly the Campus Town and Main Gate projects.”
Campus Town is still in its planning phase, but if approved it would be one of the largest developments in the history of the region. Malin says the project could cost $500 million to $750 million – “if I am being conservative.”
On Aug. 7, Seaside brought the proposal to the Seaside Groundwater Basin Watermaster, a court-created board that controls who gets to pump how much. The board said it supports the idea of the project but was unsure it complies with the rules of the basin’s adjudication. The city will next turn to Monterey County Superior Court for review, hoping to get its plan approved.
If the strategy works, it would be a creative way around a state-imposed limit on water supply. “I can agree with the approach,” says Monterey Peninsula Water Management District General Manager Dave Stoldt, “but I’m slightly skeptical of what a judge will decide.”
