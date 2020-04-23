Isolation is often the enemy of those struggling with addictions, making what’s supposed to keep people safe in a pandemic dangerous for those that might fall back into using. Experts worry that the result is an uptick in substance abuse – online alcohol sales are up by 243 percent, for example.
It’s too early for complete numbers, but Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula emergency doctor Reb Close, one of the founders of Prescribe Safe, an initiative to end opioid abuse, says anecdotally CHOMP is seeing a higher proportion of overdoses from all drugs compared to the same time last year. She’s treated patients in the last month who told her they were bored, fearful or hopeless. “I don’t know what else to do right now,” one patient told her.
Despite people potentially using substances more often during the pandemic, new clients at Door to Hope, a Salinas nonprofit offering outpatient and residential recovery services have decreased by 40 to 50 percent, says Executive Director Chris Shannon. Part of the reason is that they’ve had to switch to helping new clients remotely by phone or video, making a personal connection difficult.
“The difficulty is connecting over a video feed.”
“A new client wants the feel of working closely with someone,” Shannon says. It can make a difference in spurring someone to receive the help they need. Existing clients are making the transition well, she says.
Seaside resident (and former Weekly staff writer) Nick Rahaim spent Feb. 21 to March 22 in rehab, expecting to join Alcoholics Anonymous meetings upon returning home, only to find they’d switched to Zoom. He says he could tell long-time members were connecting via video, but it was challenging for him as a newcomer.
“The difficulty is connecting for the first time over a video feed,” he says. He also sees part of the value of in-person meetings in interactions that take place afterward, when people can engage in one-on-one conversations.
Shannon says working through issues as a group is a key component of recovery and 50 percent of what Door to Hope does. On April 17, the organization received permission from Monterey County to resume group and family therapy sessions via telehealth.
Valley Health Associates, an outpatient opioid addiction treatment center in Salinas, found most of its clients don’t have the ability to do video since they’re homeless, so they use phone calls, Clinical Director Guillermo Rodriguez says. Mainly, they’re assessing whether clients can manage their daily doses of methadone on their own with check-ins by phone, random phone checks and when clients come to the clinic to pick up medication. Some are allowed to take a week’s worth of medication with them, some two weeks’ worth. So far it seems to be working, Rodriguez says.
There is a concern that once shelter-in-place is over agencies will see a large spike in people seeking help, either because their addictions get worse or because they put off seeking help until the pandemic is over.
