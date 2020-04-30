That toilet paper became a precious commodity as people panic-purchased in the opening weeks of the shelter-in-place order didn’t come as a huge surprise.
That one Carmel market appeared to be selling a single roll for $4?
That came as a surprise.
A picture of the roll, wrapped in decorative print paper and placed on a shelf above a price sign at the store, made its way from social media to the Consumer Protection Unit at the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, where investigators are tasked with finding out if businesses are engaging in price gouging during the pandemic.
Turns out, the store was cleared. The roll had been placed improperly above that price tag, which was meant for another product.
“Stuff was moving so fast at certain markets that shelves would be in disarray,” says Deputy District Attorney Emily Hickok, who works in the Consumer Protection Unit. “People are frustrated because in some cases, prices have gone up, but I would caution them to make sure they’re comparing apples to apples and report anything that looks wrong.”
By an April 4 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, it’s illegal for any person or business to charge more than 10 percent above the price that was regularly charged for food, consumer goods and medical supplies on or before Feb. 4, 2020. One caveat: A person or business may charge more than 10 percent higher than the previous price, if there was an increase from a supplier.
Now, 45 days into the county’s shelter-in-place order, the DA’s office has investigated 67 complaints of price gouging lodged against 51 stores all over Monterey County. Of those, 31 complaints have been deemed unfounded, and 36 complaints are still under investigation.
So far, no criminal or civil cases have been filed for price gouging; if it happens, violators face civil fines of up to $2,500, or up to $10,000 in criminal penalties and jail time if they’re convicted of misdemeanor price gouging.
