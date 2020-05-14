There was little in 20 years of retail experience that prepared Mia Cruz, owner of Bliss Boutiques in Salinas and Monterey, for what happened after the arrival of Covid-19. The day Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect, March 18, she shut her doors and laid off nine employees. What followed over the subsequent weeks was a maze of regulations, loan documents and fine tuning an online sales system, all to keep her business alive.
“To say ‘confusing’ would not be a powerful enough word to describe how we’ve been handling the situation,” Cruz says. She got a federal Payroll Protection Program loan on May 1, and hired back all of her employees, giving them projects to do. Last week, she crafted a plan to begin curbside service after Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a phased reopening plan for retail businesses, and Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order was revised to match.
Stores like Bliss Boutique that sell apparel – and those that sell books, jewelry, shoes, home furnishings, sporting goods, antiques, music, toys and flowers – were allowed to open for curbside pickup and deliveries starting May 8.
Cruz advertised the new service on her social media channels and around 20 customers responded, purchasing last-minute Mother’s Day gifts and picking them up Friday and Saturday before the holiday.
In some ways, Cruz was poised to survive such a crisis. As she prepared early in the year to celebrate her 20th anniversary, she made the decision to empower her “super-dynamic” young employees with initiatives to improve the business, including utilizing social media as a sales tool.
When the store shut down, she created a new website to better receive orders and within a week-and-a-half she was shipping to customers with the help of two returning employees working separately. One created Instagram posts and the other focused on shipping. Cruz worked from home purchasing inventory.
“We needed a lifeline and that was it,” Cruz says. She’s noticed fellow longtime retailers having a difficult time making the switch to virtual selling. “It makes me sad my other merchant friends don’t even know where to begin.”
While Mother’s Day weekend proved successful for Bliss Boutique, it was a different story for Gasper Spadaro of Gasper’s Jewelers in downtown Monterey. Only one customer picked up a phone order after Spadaro announced on his Facebook page he’d be open. He’s upset by the confusion he says was caused by the gap between Newsom’s announcement and Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno signing off on the changes.
“If they would just get their steps together and decide who’s going to be the boss – is it the governor or our county medical guy?” Spadaro says.
