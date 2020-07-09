It was a confusing and conflicting three-day holiday weekend in Monterey County after a double dose of bad news for businesses hoping for a tourist windfall. On July 2, the state announced the county was going on a watchlist due to rising Covid-19 cases and cities and agencies on the Monterey Peninsula made a joint decision to shut down beaches.
The watchlist meant the county’s numbers would have to decrease over three days to avoid a forced three-week closure of bars, brewpubs and wineries, as well as other indoor activities at restaurants and museums. While deterring large numbers of tourists may have helped lower case numbers in upcoming weeks, the county’s fate was sealed in late June, when people who tested positive over the holiday weekend were initially exposed. The county reported 147 cases on July 4, its largest single-day increase. Closures went into effect July 8.
Carmel shut its beach entirely – as opposed to Monterey and Pacific Grove, which allowed water access – and on Friday Carmel Police arrested two people for violating the order. Most people complied, says Police Chief Paul Tomasi, but one man refused, marching up the beach and back, officers alongside coaxing him to leave. They finally arrested Jay Endsley of Santa Clara, who put up a fight. Local artist Theresa Buccola was also arrested.
The arrests received wide news coverage, which Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar credits with leading to smaller beach crowds and 100-percent compliance on Monterey’s beaches. Uslar had also imposed a face covering order with fines but he said the city saw a marked improvement over Memorial Day weekend. “I don’t even know if we scratched 10 citations,” he told reporters on July 6.
It was quiet in Pacific Grove, says City Manager Ben Harvey. The city didn’t impose a face covering order, due to being a small city with limited enforcement resources. And Salinas opted on July 6 to impose a face covering order with fines of $100 for a first offense, $500 for a second and $1,000 for a third.
