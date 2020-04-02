Cash Flow
Small Business Development Center Director Cindy Merzon leads a webinar on disaster loan opportunities for small businesses. Learn about how to benefit from the federal relief bill signed into law last week.
10-11am Friday, April 3. Register at bit.ly/SBDCtutorial. 424-1099, calcoastalsbdc.com.
College Kids
It’s an uncertain time for all of us, college students in particular. They’re already in transition. The foundations associated with both Hartnell College and Monterey Peninsula College have launched Covid-19 relief funds to support students. The MPC Foundation is awarding emergency grants of $100-$300 directly to students with financial need, within days of verifying eligibility. So far, 225 requests have been received. The Hartnell Foundation’s fund supports laptops, wireless hot spots, crisis counseling and online textbooks for students.
To donate to Hartnell Foundation’s relief fund, go to give.hartnell.edu/donate; more at 444-2446. To donate to MPC Foundation’s relief fund, go to mpc.edu/covid19studentrelief; more at 655-5507, mpcfoundationinfo@mpc.edu.
Behind the Masks
There are a few ways you can help get much-needed masks into the hands of healthcare workers: Mask-Match matches donors with recipients (mask-match.com) and Get Us PPE(getusppe.org/makers) is for folks in the maker community who want to help; sign up for possible assignments. In Monterey, if you have new masks unsealed and in original packaging, you can drop them off.
Mask dropoff is 9am-4pm Monday-Friday at Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, 353 Camino El Estero, Monterey.
Tally Time
The 2020 Census is still happening, and your response is critical to getting an accurate count. Due to Covid-19, the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging early responses by mail, phone or online, in order to minimize the workload for in-person census-takers. Speaking of census-takers: If you are out of work and looking for a source of income, the census is still hiring for census-taker positions. Census-takers make their own schedule according to their personal demands, and the positions pay $21 per hour.
Learn more about census jobs at 2020census.gov/en/jobs.html. Check your mailbox for an official invitation to complete the census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.