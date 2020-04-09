Sigh of Relief
Learn about some of the Covid-19 economic relief programs made available by the federal and state governments. This webinar – sponsored by the Monterey County Business Council, Salinas Community Development Department, County Housing and Economic Development Office and Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center focuses on the Payroll Protection Plan.
10-11am Friday, April 10. Free. 758-7251, lisab@ci.salinas.ca.us, eventbrite.com.
Breaking Through
During the shelter-in-place order, a lot of us are spending more time than ever with our family units or other cohabitants. Breakthrough is a nonprofit that focuses on giving people effective communication skills in all circumstances, now specifically with an emphasis on how to make the most of being in close contact and defusing tension. These workshops take place virtually on Zoom.
10am-2pm Saturday, April 11 and 25. Free. 402-4303, liber8lee@gmail.com, breakthroughformen.org/events/effective-communication-workshop.
Parenting Help
Nonprofit Community Human Services has transitioned its Nurturing Parenting Program to the phone. Learn tools and strategies to keep your home environment positive for children even during the pandemic.
Parenting educators available 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at 235-1894; in Spanish and English. Free. chservices.org.
Line to Washington
The office of U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, has created a useful list of government resources and information related to housing and food assistance, SBA loans, direct monetary payments, unemployment, and Americans who are abroad and need assistance returning home.
Link to various resource sites via panetta.house.gov/coronavirus. 424-2229 Salinas office; walk-in visits are not permitted during the pandemic, so call ahead to make an appointment.
Gifts of Giving
Nationwide, community foundations have raised $356 million and granted $54 million to nonprofits doing work related to Covid-19 relief. The Community Foundation for Monterey County launched a relief fund that’s so far raised about $1.7 million and granted $786,000 to local nonprofits.
To donate to the Covid-19 Relief Fund, visit cfmco.org/covidrelief or call 375-9712. Nonprofits can apply at cfmco.org/covidgrants.
