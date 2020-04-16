Plan Ahead
Advance health care planning is always a good idea, and not just during a pandemic. But whether it’s on your mind because there is a pandemic, or you just find yourself with extra time at home to get to projects like this that you’ve put off indefinitely, the Hospice Giving Foundation is offering virtual workshops Monday-Friday to help you and your loved ones get the basics to write an advance directive.
Webinars are noon-1pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 5:30-6:30pm Tuesday and Thursday. Free; RSVP in advance online. 333-9023, hospicegiving.org/workshops.
Who You Gonna Call?
A lot of resources have transitioned from in-person to phone-based. That includes medical advice and questions about Covid-19. Local hospitals have hotline numbers staffed by nurses. Call before you show up at the ER.
Natividad’s bilingual Covid-19 hotline is 772-7365, available 7am-11pm daily. Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital’s Covid-19 hotline is 755-0793, available 7am-7pm daily. Community Hospital’s Covid-19 information line is 622-8001, available 24/7; leave a message and receive a reply 8:30am-5pm Monday and Friday. For general information and questions about shelter-in-place in Monterey County, call 211.
Reach Out
Without visitors, loneliness in care facilities can be crushing. If you want to reach out, the Family Service Agency of the Central Coast is accepting “Thinking of You” postcards and cards to be distributed to care facilities in the tri-county area.
Send pre-written letters and cards to: FSA, I-You Venture / 104 Walnut Ave., #208 / Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. 423-9444, fsa-cc.org.
Kid Cares
It’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of Monterey County – that’s Court-Appointed Special Advocates – still needs volunteers to help ensure the safety and well-being of children in the foster care system. In-person meetings are temporarily halted, which makes it even harder to know what’s happening in a child’s life and more crucial that these volunteer advocates check in to ensure vulnerable children are safe. In normal times, CASA visits help monitor children’s well-being and volunteers also report to judges so they can make informed decisions about each child.
