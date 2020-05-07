Toolbox 05.07.20

THE FUTURE IS HERE
Normally, the Transportation Agency for Monterey County helps find ways to get us to and from work. Now, they’re helping us work from home, with a four-part webinar series for employees and employers. The first session is titled “Remote Management: Getting the most from your employees during the pandemic and beyond.”
1-2pm Thursdays, May 7-28. Free; register in advance. info@tamcmonterey.org, tamcmonterey.org.
REMEMBER THE CHILDREN
As Gov. Gavin Newsom gets ready for a partial reopening of the economy, he’s said one necessity is to build out the childcare system, a crucial step in getting the workforce available to return to work. The California Department of Social Services has launched a long-awaited new portal to locate childcare providers.
Go to mychildcare.ca.gov and search by address or zip code to locate childcare providers near you.
CITY SAVIORS
The city of Marina’s two Covid-19 relief funds are now accepting applications. Business loans are for up to $10,000 each, and residential loans are up to $2,000 each for applicants who qualify. Read about eligibility and requirements on the city’s website.
You can apply by email to residentloanapp@cityofmarina.org. For more information, contact city Finance Director Erin Frost: 884-1221, efrost@cityofmarina.org. cityofmarina.org.
SEA LEVEL RISING
Coronavirus has put governments into crisis mode, but there is still long-term planning to do. City of Monterey officials are accepting public input on strategies to adapt their transportation network to a rising sea level, and will conduct this workshop online.
6pm Wednesday, May 13. Free. Details at monterey.org.
VETERAN SUPPORT
The Veterans Resource Center has helped veterans through a variety of crises and the Covid-19 pandemic is no different. They are still accepting new clients at all of their residential programs and Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which promotes housing stability through a variety of services.
Learn about programs and how to apply at vetsresource.org.
SPORTS SEASON
The staff of the Monterey Sports Center is conducting a survey to get feedback from the public on what services to offer when they reopen.
