Toolbox 05.14.20

TAKE CARE
This is a hard time, especially for those who grapple with mental illness. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Monterey County chapter offers a range of resources to help you take care of yourself and others during the pandemic. Weekly online peer-to-peer classes have launched for people with mental illness, and confidential family support groups for those who live with someone with a mental illness are also going online.
Peer-to-peer online support groups are 9-11am Wednesdays, until July 1. Free. To register, call 422-6264 or email vroman1@namimonterey.org. Resources available at namimonterey.org.
SAVING UP
The four South County cities and District 3 County Supervisor Chris Lopez are joining forces to with the Soledad-Mission Chamber of Commerce and King City Chamber of Commerce to host a virtual town hall meeting focused on the local economy. Speakers represent El Pajaro Community Development Corporation, Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center and the Monterey County Business Council.
5-6pm Thursday, May 14. Submit questions in advance to district3@co.monterey.ca.us and use the subject line “Recovery Town Hall Question.” To watch on Zoom, go to montereycty.zoom.us/j/92003202571 or call (699) 900-6833. The meeting ID is 920 0320 2571. Free to participate.
DARK MONEY
Ann Ravel has been in the thick of campaign finance regulations. She served on the Federal Election Commission (appointed by Barack Obama) and the California Fair Political Practices Commission (appointed by Jerry Brown). Now she’s running for State Senate in the San Jose area. But she offers this webinar not so much as a candidate but as an expert on the influence of money (and social media) in politics.
11:30am-1:30pm Thursday, May 21; deadline to RSVP is Tuesday, May 19; limited to 80. Free. info@dw-mc.org, dw-mc.org.
THE BIG CONNECTOR
Do you have questions about how to pay rent, whether and where to get tested for Covid-19, how to safely buy groceries or apply for disaster relief funds? Even basic tasks can be confusing in this time, and United Way Monterey County’s 211 phone line can help you navigate the various nonprofit and government services available.
