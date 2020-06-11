Toolbox 06.11.20

Response Time
The county’s Emergency Medical Services Agency is preparing to put out a request for proposals for ambulance service in Monterey County. They’ve released a draft RFP, which is now open for public comment.
Deadline to comment is noon on Thursday, July 2. Free. bit.ly/AmbulanceRFP.
Ride the Rail
A train connecting Monterey County to Santa Cruz and to Silicon Valley? It’s an idea the Transportation Agency for Monterey County is working on, and they want your ideas. A survey is now available online for public input. It’s estimated to take five minutes to complete, and is available in English and Spanish.
Survey available until Sept. 15 at surveymonkey.com/r/tamcrail. Free. 775-0903.
Bus Power
This one gets a little meta: The public is invited to comment on Monterey-Salinas Transit’s public participation plan for 2020-23. It will establish processes for soliciting public input on decisions over this three-year period. The plan is available in Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese and Korean by request, as well as accessible formats.
Deadline to comment is 5pm Friday, July 10. Free. To view the draft plan, (888) 678-2871 or complianceanalyst@mst.org.
Face Forward
Thanks to donations from local companies, the Greenfield Cultural Arts Center invites residents to stock up on masks at a free drive-through mask distribution. Pull up, remain in your car and receive a bag of 10 masks.
4-6:30pm Thursday, June 11. Patriot Park, 1351 Oak Ave., Greenfield. Free. 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org.
Mondays with the Mayor
Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado convenes a town hall virtually. Weigh in with feedback on what you think Marina officials are doing well and what they can do better. The first 10 minutes are dedicated to “kids talk” to hear from local youth.
6:30pm Monday, June 15. Free. For a Zoom link or call-in information, visit facebook.com/bruce.c.delgado or email bdelgado62@gmail.com.
Plan Ahead
While you’re sheltering at home, it’s as good a time as any to get your paperwork in order. Estate attorney Rick Kennifer leads a webinar including a Q&A with an overview of how to make a game plan.
4-5pm Wednesday, June 17. Free. RSVP by Monday, June 15 to nfreitas@kazu.org to receive log-in information.
