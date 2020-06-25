Toolbox 06.25.20

Leading the Way
Monterey Peninsula College is in need of a superintendent/president and they want to hear from their stakeholders. Facilitated by MPC Board Chair Yuri Anderson and Trustee Marilynn Dunn Gustafson, they will be asking how you envision MPC in the future, what makes the community college unique and what values their next leader should hold.
1-2pm and 5-6pm Tuesday, June 30. Find Zoom and conference details at mpc.edu.
Support System
Sheltering in place can feel isolating, especially for those with mental illness. Interim Inc.’s Omni Resource Center is normally a gathering space, and even while gatherings are not permitted, they are still operating a warm line. If you need to talk, reach out.
The bilingual warm line is staffed from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday. Call 831-800-7660, text 831-998-7916 or email omni@interiminc.org. For more, visit interiminc.org.
Taking Tally
The Census determines how many state and federal representatives each region has, and how over $625 billion of federal funds will be spent. But due to Covid-19, the process will look a little different. The county is still in need of some helping hands for various paid positions. Yes, that means jobs that pay ($20-$22/hour), with flexible hours and paid training.
Submit your application via 2020census.gov or call (855) 562-2020.
School Supplies
Summer has just begun, but some families are already thinking about back-to-school season in the fall – and that it might be impossible to afford necessary school supplies. United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign has shifted to cash giving online, and money will be distributed to schools to buy new supplies for kids.
$25 provides a fully packed backpack. 372-8026, ext. 112, lynda.patrick@unitedwaymcca.org, unitedwaymcca.org/stuff-bus.
Deal or No Deal
In the mood for a little light reading? How about 215 pages of a draft environmental impact report examining whether a public buyout of Monterey Peninsula water supplier Cal Am would be feasible? Yes, 2018’s Measure J is finally in full swing and anyone can review and comment on the draft EIR from now until Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.