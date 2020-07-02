Toolbox 07.02.20

Tableside Service
Though they’re opening back up again, restaurants are still taking a beating from the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. That means lost wages for dishwashers, sous chefs and other restaurant workers. Donate to keep the employees who run your favorite eateries afloat through the Covid-19 Culinary Relief Fund, established by the American Culinary Federation Monterey Bay Chapter.
Donate at acfmontereybaychefs.org.
Test Run
Monterey County has a large rural population which can make finding basic services – such as Covid-19 testing – difficult. Luckily, hospitals like Natividad have gone mobile. On Thursday, July 2 from 10am-3pm, they will run a testing center in Chualar. Testing is limited to 100 participants and is free. Identification or insurance is not required.
Chualar Elementary School, 24285 Lincoln St., Chualar. 755-4111, natividad.com.
Caring and Sharing
Being a caregiver to someone with Alzhiemer’s or other related illnesses can be a struggle. Luckily the knowledge and support of the local Alzheimer’s Association hasn’t gone away during the pandemic; you can still call in to join the support group.
1:30-3:30pm Wednesday, July 8. Free. 800-272-3900, alz.org/norcal.
’Fraidy Cats
Though fireworks are restricted, people will still celebrate with displays at their homes and neighborhoods – and some celebrate in the days and weeks before and after the Fourth. This spells bad news for pets and their humans. Hitchcock Road Animal Services, however, offers Lost2Found a texting program to find and identify missing pets.
Texting 831Lost to 56525 walks owners through the process of trying to reconnect with their lost animals. Texting 831Found to 56525 allows passing do-gooders to report lost animals. For more information, call 769-8850.
On the Ticket
Thinking about running for public office? Elected officials Yuri Anderson (an MPC board member), Scott Davis (Salinas City Council) and Anna Velazquez (Soledad City Council) facilitate a Zoom meeting and discuss what it takes to run, as well as try to demystify the messy bureaucracy of it all.
