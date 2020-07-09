Toolbox 07.09.20

Five-a-Day
Proper nutrition and exercise do not have to go out the window while sheltering in place safely. Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System has resources, articles and interviews with a registered dietitian for those struggling or just looking to learn more about making good long-term health choices, even during this strange time.
Learn more at bit.ly/SVMHdiet.
Road Trip
Central Coast VNA & Hospice’s innovative Latino Mobile Resource Center van will be at three South County locations in July. The van was created to roam more rural parts of Monterey County so that more people and families can access information about end-of-life options. The roving resource center will give out needs assessments and distribute surveys.
Noon-3pm Thursday, July 9 at Alma’s Bakery 25482 Payson St., Chualar. Free. 372-6668, ccvna.com.
Garden Fresh
Fresh fruits and vegetables are essential for health, including during Covid-19. The city of Monterey is teaming up with the Food Bank for Monterey County to make sure that picking up these essential groceries is as safe as possible. The team is offering a drive-through contactless produce pickup for families and seniors. For an additional layer of safety, they’re also requiring appointments beforehand.
10:30am-1pm Monday, July 13. Dennis the Menace Park parking lot, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. Free. Schedule an appointment at bit.ly/MontereyProducePickUp; learn more by calling 646-3866 or emailing montereyrecreation@monterey.org.
Pay It Forward
We know, we miss restaurants and the entire dining experience too. Luckily, there’s a place that you can go to help them weather the storm. Kindness Monterey is a growing library of local restaurants where patrons can buy gift cards to said restaurants. It’s a two-way street: You, the customer can give or buy a future meal for yourself (or as a gift), all while helping financially support your favorite businesses now.
kindnessmonterey.com.
Furry Friends
Max’s Helping Paws helps keep doggos with their original families when it comes to having to pony up dollars for unexpected financial responsibilities, like veterinary emergencies. Now, in response to Covid-19, the nonprofit has also established a pet food bank to make sure that every pet gets its meal, even for families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.