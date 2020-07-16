Toolbox 07.16.20

House and Home
The pandemic has ramped up the need for housing solutions quickly. Join State Sen. Anna Caballero, Assemblymember Robert Rivas and other elected leaders as they talk about important federal, local and state updates on policy and resources. In order to minimize repetition and guide the discussion, please email questions beforehand. More information provided upon RSVP.
5-7pm Thursday, July 16. Email questions to rhernandez@mbep.biz. RSVP at bit.ly/SVHousing.
In the Club
The Boys and Girls Club of Monterey County’s clubhouses are an essential part of communities, and they are still offering summer memberships for virtual sessions that include everything from chess to math classes, gardening to book clubs.
View the full schedule online at bgcmc.org/virtual.
Drive Thru
Just because we’re in a pandemic does not mean essential medical appointments should be missed. Nonprofit ITN Monterey County, which in normal times provides transportation for all sorts of errands for the local senior-aged and disabled community, is still providing rides for “life sustaining” appointments such as dialysis or cancer treatments.
Find more information about volunteering or to sign up at itnmontereycounty.org. 233-3447.
Police Powers
There is always room for improvement. Pacific Grove Mayor Bill Peake has tasked councilmembers Jenny McAdams and Joe Amelio to form a subcommittee to take a long hard look at the city’s policing practices, and they teamed up with Chief Cathy Madalone. The subcommittee invites residents to attend a virtual town hall to join in a discussion of P.G.’s policing practices via Zoom.
6-7:30pm Wednesday, July 22. Zoom meeting ID: 817 4468 2291 or dial (669) 900 9128. Email questions to psc@cityofpg.org.
