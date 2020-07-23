Toolbox 07.23.20

In Memory
Some are calling the violent death of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen’s the military’s #MeToo moment. Whatever she represents to everyone else, the world lost a 20-year-old woman with a bright future ahead of her. The local nonprofit G.I. Josie, which supports women in the military with PTSD, is holding a vigil in honor of Guillen. It will open with the national anthem and will include a few words from other speakers. Those who wish to say a few words may. It will conclude with a paddle into the shallow waters just offshore. Attendees are encouraged to bring boogie boards, surfboards, towels, flowers and signs. All are required to wear masks and follow social-distancing practices.
1-3pn Sunday, July 26. Del Monte Beach in front of Monterey Bay Kayaks, 693 Del Monte Ave., Monterey. gijosie.org.
Count Down
When the last Census happened 10 years ago, over a third of the population was undercounted. The numbers translate to the amount of federal funding the county receives for roads, federal programs like Head Start preschools, emergency response and more. Those numbers also determine California’s electoral representation. Ramping up for the 2020 Census, the county ramped up its efforts to boost participation, and get the federal dollars that should be allocated per population.
There are a variety of ways to be counted in the 2020 Census and the survey is available in 13 different languages. Call in at 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.
Turn Key
Though there is a temporary moratorium on evictions due to Covid-19, tenant abuse can still exist. Know your rights when it comes to raising rent and eviction. Hosted by Monterey County Housing Justice, this online workshop is led by an experienced tenant’s rights organizer.
2pm Saturday, July 25. $0-$5 sliding scale, no one turned away for lack of funds. tinyurl.com/tenantworkshop.
Progressive Development
The city of Monterey is looking to expand its affordable housing options. They are currently circulating a request for proposals to help develop four city-owned properties in different neighborhoods. All projects considered will be 100-percent affordable housing and should keep sustainability and high-quality design in mind.
For more information, contact the city’s Housing Programs Office at 646-3995, or visit monterey.org/housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.