Toolbox 07.30.20

Undocumented immigrants might live in an area for years, but never know when they might be detained. Immigration Task Force for Monterey County shares some tools to plan for the worst-case scenario. Those in fear of getting detained can download their Notifica app, which sends an automated message warning the user’s attorney, family, childcare provider and local ICE activity hotline (in this case, ITF for Monterey County).
Text “Notifica” to 877-877 to download the app. More information and immigration resources are available at itfmontereycounty.org.
Mental Shifts
The pandemic has radically changed how nonprofits deliver services (see story, p. 24), but the good news is that these services aren’t going away soon. Interim Inc., a local nonprofit that helps house and treat homeless individuals with mental illnesses, is still housing as many clients as possible. They’re accepting donations of nonperishable food at drop-off sites in Monterey and Salinas. (Monetary donations are also being accepted via phone.)
Call 649-4522 for drop-off location information; dial ext. 205 to donate. interiminc.org.
Voter Roll
There are 96 days and counting to the 2020 election. And a lot is at stake. Historically, voter turnout in Monterey County has been lackluster; last election, turnout among registered voters was 62.79 percent. Check your voter registration status – including where and how you’re registered to vote – by filling out a few boxes on the California Secretary of State’s website.
Feeding Fido
The need for food is growing in Monterey County and that includes being able to feed our pets. Nonprofit organizations including Peace of Mind Dog Rescue and SPCA for Monterey County operate pet food banks for pet owners who are struggling to feed their furry friends. No questions asked if you need to pick up food; donations of packaged pet food (or cash) are accepted.
SPCA for Monterey County is at 1002 Highway 68, Salinas, 373-2631, spcamc.org. Peace of Dog Mind Rescue is at 615 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 718-9122, peaceofminddogrescue.org.
