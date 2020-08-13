Fresh Cut
Salinas-based brewery Brew-n-Krew is organizing a few professional barbers and hairstylists for free (outdoor) haircuts for the young ones. Each student will go home with a goodie bag filled with essentials for virtual classes. There will also be a food give away for families. Haircuts are on a first-come-first, first-served basis. Masks and proper social distancing are required.
9am-1pm Saturday, Aug. 15. Oscar F. Loya Elementary School, 1505 Cougar Drive, Salinas. Free.
Higher Standard
The Pacific Grove Police Department is in the process of becoming nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA). Since 2018, they have been revising policies, procedures and standards to meet accreditation. As part of the assessment, stakeholders and community members are encouraged to chime in at a virtual public hearing..
Hearing at 5-6:30pm Monday, Aug. 17. Zoom meeting ID: 849 7386 2852; phone: 1-669-900-9128. Phone comments can be submitted Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 9-11am by calling 648-3166. Address comments by mail to CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA, 20155.
What’s up, Doc?
Not all healthcare has to be in-person. Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System has set up virtual visits to existing and new patients through Salinas Valley Clinic. While it can’t replace all medical consultations, it is a way to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19. Standard insurance co-pays, coinsurance and deductibles apply to video visits. Plus, language translation is available.
Set up an appointment by calling 757-3627, or visiting svmh.com/svmc/video-visits.
Open for Business
Adding to the financial aid provided by the state and the feds, the cities of Monterey and Marina have set up their own stimulus programs for business owners. Marina has helped 10 businesses so far and is looking to help more out, and has extended their application filing period to Aug. 31. (See story, p. 12.)
Find out more and apply by going to cityofmarina.org. To apply for Monterey Peninsula Small Business Relief Fund, visit montereychamber.com/apply. To donate to the fund, visit cfmco.org/cfmco_fund_list/monterey-peninsula-small-business-relief-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.