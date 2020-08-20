Forget Me Not
Alzheimer’s is a life-changing disease, not just for those with the illness, but those who become caretakers. Learn about 10 early signs of Alzheimer’s in this webinar.
3-4:30pm Thursday, Aug. 20. Free. Register and get log-in details by calling 800-272-3900 or visiting alz.org/CRF.
Citizens’ Brigade
The pathway to citizenship is typically a seven – to 10 – month process filled with a myriad of paperwork. Learn the ropes with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services during a series of online workshops intended to help immigrants better understand their citizenship eligibility.
4pm Thursday, Aug. 20. Free. RSVP to vilaysay.phavisith@uscis.dhs.gov for login information.
Carbo Load
Break out the boiling water and dried pasta and maybe your checkbook, I-HELP is holding a fundraiser. I-HELP is short for Interfaith Homeless Emergency Lodging Program and is a short-term housing and feeding program for those who need it most. They hold a virtual fundraiser complete with pasta recipes (listed online) and a word from the pastors and faith leaders who help run the program.
6-7pm Thursday, Aug. 20. Registration and donation details at ihelpmontereybay.org/pastawiththepastors. Participants must register on Zoom 15 minutes ahead of the event.
Show Time
Many businesses closed due to Covid-19 are restaurants. They don’t just feed us when they’re hungry, but they’re sometimes our favorite concert venues and places to connect with friends. Kindness Monterey is trying to keep them going, and urges people to buy gift cards for their favorite restaurants to use later (and get cash to restaurants now). They hold their first-ever live concert (or Care-a-thon) on Facebook Live to raise direct donations.
6-9pm Sunday, Aug. 23. Free, donations appreciated. kindnessmonterey.com.
Prep Period
Welcome to Covid-19, where government response and good teamwork are crucial for containment. Join World Affairs Council Monterey Bay for a discussion on how prepared governments were in meeting the needs of the public, where we stand in eradicating the virus and reinvigorating the economy and what the path forward will look like from here.
4-5:30pm Monday, Aug. 24. Zoom meeting ID 415606-8184; passcode 12345. For audio only: 1-669-900-9128. More information at wacmb.org.
