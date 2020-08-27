Toolbox 08.27.20

BRICK BY BRICK… Though many evacuation orders have been lifted, moving back home may not be an option for those who are uninsured or underinsured. Contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to get assistance. It’s as easy as registering on your smartphone or tablet.
Call 800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
FRESH AIR… Though some residents can now see clear skies, the fire isn’t over just yet and smoke and ash can linger. All those contaminants in the air can be harmful for sensitive groups like those with asthma or COPD. Check air monitors via the Monterey Bay Air Resource District and to learn tips and tricks to help mitigate the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
DIGITAL DIVIDE… There are 10,000 students in Monterey County without good internet access and around 8,200 students without access to an internet-accessible device. This spells bad news for distance learning. It will take around $3 million to close the technological gap. The County Board of Supervisors have OK’d $1 million from CARES Act funds for this, but the bad news is that leaves $2 million. The Monterey County Office of Education is now taking donations to help fill that gap.
To donate to the Digital Divide Task Force, contact Dr. Colleen Stanley at cstanley@mcoe.org or call 755-0308.
FEED THE NEED… Salinas farmer Stevie Hall has launched a new website where customers can coordinate to pick up fresh organic produce at certain spots or have it delivered to their doorstep. There’s also an option to donate to the Food Bank for Monterey County, which has experienced an increase in demand since Covid-19 began.
277-5207, hallsorganicfarms.com.
END OF THE ROAD… Nobody wants to talk about death, but for those who have family members and loved ones in hospice, it’s a necessary conversation. The nonprofit Central Coast VNA & Hospice runs a Latino Mobile Resource Center, traveling by van all over Monterey County to bring necessary advice and resources – in Spanish – to communities who need it most.
Noon-3pm, Tuesday Sept. 1 at Sherwood Village, 808 N. Main St., Salinas. Free. ccvna.com.
