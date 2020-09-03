Toolbox 09.03.20

Name Game
The candidate filing period for Monterey County is officially closed. But there’s still time to put other names in the running. The write-in candidate period has begun. Write-in candidates will not be listed on the ballot and have to meet the eligibility requirements as listed by the Monterey County Elections Department. Nomination forms must be filed at the elections office in Salinas. Any city positions must be filed at the applicable city clerk’s office.
Filing begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and ends Tuesday, Oct. 10. Monterey County Elections Office, 1441 Schilling Place (North Building), Salinas. 796-1499, candidateservices@co.monterey.ca.us, montereycountyelections.us.
You Got Mail
Speaking of the elections, all eligible voters in Monterey County will receive a mail-in ballot, come October. Get the details during a webinar hosted by the League of Women Voters featuring the county’s Registrar of Voters Claudio Valenzuela. He will review what to expect in this unusual pandemic year, and will also field a few questions in a follow-up and Q&A session.
11:45am (mic check); 12:15pm (speaker) Wednesday, Sept. 9. Free. For registration details email LWVmryco@gmail.com.
Pockets Full
No one likes the feeling of debt piling up or not knowing whether or not they can make rent for the month. United Way Monterey County teaches the basics of financial literacy in a weekly Tuesday webinar. They will cover topics such as payday lenders, savings and basic budgeting.
2pm every Tuesday until Nov. 19. Free. unitewaymcca.org.
Forget-Me-Not
Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia and their symptoms are not normal signs of aging. Learn about common aging diseases and Alzheimer’s as well as its risk factors, symptoms, available treatments and updated research of this disease in an online webinar.
3-4:30pm Wednesday, Sept. 9. Free. For information, call 800.272.3900; to register visit alz.org/crf.
