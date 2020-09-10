Toolbox 09.10.20

Shutdown Survival
Seaside is joining other local cities with its own relief package for small businesses affected by Covid-19. Existing businesses operating in Seaside are eligible for up to $5,000; the city has allocated $200,000 for its Covid-19 Emergency Microloan Program.
Sept. 25 deadline to apply. 899-6723, mvasquez@ci.seaside.ca.us. Apply at bit.ly/seasidecovidrelief.
Fielding Questions
There’s a new 24/7 bilingual (Spanish/English) hotline for farmworkers, the hard-working people who make Monterey County’s biggest industry go. Make reports and ask questions about pesticide exposure, working in smoky conditions, or any other safety concerns.
Call 831-809-2394, any time and any day. bit.ly/mocoagcommissioner.
House and Home
The rules about evictions have been a moving target throughout the pandemic, with state and local moratoriums. The latest development is the Tenant Relief Act of 2020. This series of webinars is for both Monterey tenants and landlords, and fills you in on what you need to know about housing rules.
5:30pm every Tuesday through Sept. 29. Free; register in advance. echofairhousing.org.
Taking Stock
While state and local teams have conducted damage assessments in the wildfire zones, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services has created an additional online survey to be sure all damage information is captured.
796-1905, bit.ly/firedamagesurvey.
Get Online
Are you looking for a place to get your devices connected to the internet? One option: pull up outside a public library (while some are open for curbside pickup, the indoor offerings are closed) and connect your device to the free Wi-Fi. The Carmel Public Library created a handy Wi-Fi map that shows all of your options.
Keeping Count
It’s not too late to complete the 2020 Census. It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s free, it’s for everyone – and it helps the feds allocate congressional representation and funding based on what they learn about the local population. So you’re also doing a good thing for your local community.
Sept. 30 deadline. my2020census.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.