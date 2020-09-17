Toolbox 09.17.20

Hitting the Books
Pacific Grove Unified School District held a special board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15, about formally opposing the city’s yes vote on a cannabis dispensary. But PGUSD’s regular meeting is still on schedule and will include things like a public hearing on a learning continuity and attendance plan in the midst of pandemic, plus other items.
6:30pm open session. Thursday, Sept. 17. Zoom meeting details can be found at pgusd.org
Rock the Vote
There’s more to know about this year’s election and how to vote than ever before. Alliance on Aging and Monterey County Elections are offering a series of voter preparedness workshops. The goal is to help eligible voters check their voter registration, update their information, know where to drop off ballots and find other election resources.
10-11am Friday, Sept. 18 and Friday, Sept. 25. Zoom ID: 899 7866 6806, password: 458136, link at bit.ly/voterprep
Race is On
The annual Relay for Rachael has gone virtual. For 10 years, local photographer Rachael Short has been helping raise money to cover the cost of a caregiver. Instead of running together this year, participants will run, walk, hike or skip 10 miles (independently, due to the pandemic) and share photos and videos instead. More importantly, there’s still time to donate.
10am Sunday, Sept. 20. By donation. relayforrachael.com
Native Matters
Being Indigenous has always been a tricky identity to inhabit and navigate and one of the safe places to talk about that complexity is the Native Youth Mental Health Virtual Conference. The event began Sept. 15, but there’s still time to attend the conference from now until Sept. 18. Topics will include culture as mental health, Native LGBTQ+ rights and resilience and more.
3:30-7pm Thursday Sept. 17 and Friday, Sept. 18. Free; registration required. bit.ly/NativeMHVC
Sound of Music
Alliance on Aging Ombudsman Program Manager Meggie Pina is taking donations of jazz and classical music CDs and vinyl of any size to provide to seniors in residential care facilities, where visitation is restricted due to Covid-19. Share your tactile music forms.
Coordinate a donation by calling 655-7563 or emailing mpina@allianceonaging.org
