Toolbox 09.24.20

Survivor’s Stories
Escaping sexual abuse can be a lonesome process, but there are others out there. All survivors are welcome and encouraged to find common ground, safety and new friends at the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center’s fall “friendraiser.” The event offers a virtual safe space for survivors to share their stories of resilience. Several speakers are also slated for the event including child sex trafficking and criminal justice system survivor Sara Kruzan.
Noon-1pm. Thursday, Sept. 24. Registration and attendance is free; donations are appreciated. For registration and login details, go to bit.ly/MCRCCfriendraiser or mtryrapecrisis.org.
Rock the Vote
There’s more to know about this year’s election and how to vote than ever before. Alliance on Aging and Monterey County Elections are offering a series of virtual voter preparedness workshops. The goal is to help all eligible voters check their voter registration, update their information if needed, know where to drop off ballots and tune in to other election resources.
10-11am Friday, Sept. 25. The Zoom ID is 899 7866 6806, password is 458136, link at bit.ly/voterprep.
S is For…
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and arguably the most stigmatized. Interim Inc., a local nonprofit agency that helps to find housing for those with mental illnesses, invites the public to a screening of The S Word, a documentary that demystifies suicide. The award-winning film is directed by Lisa Klein. After the screening, there is a facilitated panel discussion.
5:30pm. Tuesday, Sept. 29. Free, register for details. 800-7530, interiminc.org/s-word.
Center Stage
There are two candidates for mayor and five people running for two open seats on city council in the city of Monterey. Get to know the candidates, and see how they respond to your written questions. The forum is a joint effort between Monterey Vista and Old Town neighborhood associations.
7pm. Wednesday, Sept. 30. To write in questions and receive login information, email mvneighborhood@gmail.com.
Name Game
If you’re a Monterey resident who isn’t so jazzed about your local ballot, consider writing in a name.
Deadline 5pm, Oct. 20. To obtain paperwork for write-in candidates, email cityclerk@monterey.org or calli 646-3935.
