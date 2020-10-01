Toolbox 10.01.20

Final Stretch
The 2020 Census deadline has been punted back and forth. It went from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30. Then after some lawsuits, it went back to Oct. 31. The census determines how nearly $700 billion in federal funding will be distributed over the next decade, plus federal representation in Congress. Every household counts, citizen or not, family members or roommates, English speaking or not, officially on the lease or not, adults and babies too. Count your household in while there is still time, by mail, by phone or online.
Deadline to complete the census is Oct. 31. Free. 855-562-2020, my2020census.gov.
Marina Matters
Marina has a whole slate of hyper-local and county-level positions on the ballot including positions on Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, Marina Coast Water District, City Council and county supervisor. Tune in for this nearly six-hour livestream to hear the candidates’ views on the issues.
10am-3:30pm Saturday, Oct. 3. AMP Channel 25 for live coverage. Free. marinainmotion@gmail.com, ampmedia.org.
Seaside Speaks
It’s a presidential election year, but it’s not the only election that matters. Seaside has five candidates vying for two City Council seats and three candidates vying for mayor. Learn where they stand on issues that are important to you in this livestream forum.
6-8pm Monday, Oct. 5. Register online; free. Send questions by Oct. 3 to LWVmryco@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Seaside-Forum-Live.
Drip Drop
Also on the ballot this Nov. 3 are two seats on the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District board. Candidates Rudy Fischer and Karen Paull are up for Division 4, while Amy Anderson and Gary D. Hoffman go head to head for the Division 5 seat.
7-8pm Tuesday, Oct. 6. Register online; free. Send questions by Oct. 4 to LWVmryco@gmail.com. LWVmryco.org.
Roll Call
While we’re on this election kick, if you’re registered to vote keep an eye out on your snail mail. Every registered voter should receive a ballot by mail by Oct. 10. You can track your ballot online.
Registration deadline to vote is Oct. 19. sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration. Track your ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
