Toolbox 10.08.20

SNEEZING SEASON
Health experts agree that the flu shot is necessary, if not more crucial than ever, this season. Big Sur Health Center holds a free drive-through flu clinic and will vaccinate anyone over age 3. Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System will have free flu clinics at various locations throughout October.
11am-2pm Saturday, Oct. 10 at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital 450 E. Romie Lane, Salinas. 4-7pm Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Palma High School, 919 Iverson St. Salinas. 757-4333, svmh.com.
Noon-5pm Tuesday, Oct. 13 at Big Sur Health Center, parking lot across from River Inn, Big Sur. 677-2580, bigsurhealthcenter.org.
STOP, DROP AND VOTE
If you’re registered to vote in California, your ballot is already in your grasp or it’s coming soon. Every voter in the state is going to receive a mail-in ballot this year due to Covid-19. You can either mail back your ballot, or leave it off at a dropbox. The Weekly has a nifty Google map of all the locations. Still want to stand in line to vote in person? Location information is online.
Monterey County Elections Office, 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas. 796-1499, montereycountyelections.us. For dropbox locations: bit.ly/votedrop2020.
POLL TOGETHER
Maybe you’re way ahead of schedule and already voted. Help make the election run smoothly and volunteer your time to work at the polls on Election Day. Students can also help at the polls, so long as they’re nominated by a teacher and meet specific requirements.
Call 796-1499 for details. More information at montereycountyelections.us.
SQUARE MEALS
While Monterey County is trying to get out of the purple tier of Covid-19 restrictions, school campuses are closed and distance learning is now the way to go. However, that doesn’t mean school meals are gone too. Monterey County Office of Education has a running list of campus locations that are still serving meals to students, along with specific pick-up details.
755-0379, montereycoe.org/resources.
HOME STAY
The economic impact of Covid-19 is not lost on Marina’s policy makers. They’ve earmarked $52,000 for their residential loan program for Marina residents who have experienced severe economic loss, defined as at least a 25-percent loss of income.
Applications are due by Dec. 31. For more information contact Marisol Gomez at 884-1203. cityofmarina.org.
