Toolbox 10.22.20

EN ACCIÓN
Thanks to a $50 million statewide initiative called Listos California, the local organization Mujeres en Accíon is organizing an emergency preparedness workshop for Mixteco speakers. Fire season is not over and may get worse for rural areas; preparedness is crucial for all households, especially those who may experience language barriers when it comes to emergency aid, and for those with disabilities.
6-8pm Saturday, Oct. 24. Free. Join by phone 1-669-900-6833, using passcode 564-583-3787# and meeting ID 864 583 3787. bit.ly/mujeresListos.
VOLUME UP
The coalition of local musicians and restaurants known as Kindness Monterey is once again raising money in their second virtual care-a-thon. The first raised around $5,000 for financially-impacted hospitality workers. This time around it’s both hospitality workers and struggling fire evacuees. The lineup will include local favorites like Kiki Wow and the Wowettes, Linda Arceo, the Latin Jazz Collective and more. The live concert will be viewable on their YouTube channel for free; if you’re willing to donate, go to their GoFundMe link.
6-7pm Sunday, Oct. 25. By donation. kindnessmonterey.com.
MIND TRICKS
Alzheimer’s is not just hard on the people it afflicts, but also those who care for them. The Alzheimer’s Association holds this virtual class to help caretakers understand one challenging aspect of the disease: behavioral changes. Changes in behavior have their triggers and can mean something that even a well-equipped caregiver can overlook.
10-11:30am Tuesday, Oct. 27. Free; register in advance. Meetings are available online and by phone. 800-272-3900, alz.org/CRF.
BLEED FOR IT
The Red Cross is always in need of blood donations, particularly Type O, the universal blood type that can be given to all patients. Additionally, because it’s 2020, a donor’s blood will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies, which may be crucial in helping patients with Covid-19 convalesce. There are two donor events coming up in Monterey County. Appointments and masks are required.
10am-2pm Wednesday, Oct. 28 at El Estero Park Center, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. 10am-3pm Thursday, Oct. 29 at Compass Church, 830 Padre Drive, Salinas. Free; make an appointment online or by phone. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
