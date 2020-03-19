Toolbox 03.19.20

Cash Help
The Community Foundation for Monterey County and Monterey Peninsula Foundation have launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to “address the immediate and longer-term needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents who will be impacted by the coronavirus.” The fund is accenting tax-deductible donations (via check or stock, no cash) and 100 percent of funds will be used to make grants to local nonprofits that provide relevant services. Grants are expected to range from $5,000 to $30,000. “We’re concerned about community health, and the potential for people to face economic hardship and food insecurity in the coming months,” Community Foundation President/CEO Dan Baldwin said in a statement.
To donate, mail a check with “COVID-19 Relief Fund” in the memo line to Community Foundation for Monterey County, 2354 Garden Road, Monterey, 93940. 375-9712, cfmco.org/covidrelief. Nonprofits can read details about how to apply for grants and eligibility at cfmco.org/covidreliefgrants.
Work Time
Many Californians are not at work due to the coronavirus pandemic, due to a variety of reasons: layoffs, caregiving requirements for quarantined or ill family members, coronavirus illness or quarantine themselves, or providing care to children who are out of school, for example. There are various benefits available through the California Employment Development Department. Governor Gavin Newsom on March 12 issued an executive order that removes waiting periods for unemployment and disability insurance claims for workers who lose work due to the outbreak.
Learn more about how to apply for benefits and eligibility at edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm.
Mental Health Break
Monterey County’s shelter-in-place order took effect at midnight on Wednesday morning, March 18. This can understandably feel isolating. Even if you can’t meet with a mental health professional in person during this time, there are resources available by phone, with lines that are staffed 24/7. If you need to talk to someone, call.
Monterey County Behavioral Health: 888-258-6029; Suicide Prevention Services of the Central Coast: 877-663-5433; U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) disaster distress hotline: 800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
