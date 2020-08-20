There isn’t much difference in the platforms of the two candidates for mayor on Carmel, who will face off Nov. 3. The biggest difference between them comes down to experience in politics. The incumbent, Mayor Dave Potter has spent over 30 years in elected office, including on the Monterey City Council and the Monterey County Board of Supervisors. His challenger, Judy Refuerzo, is a newcomer to politics and proud of that fact.
“I am NOT a politician. I am a resident,” she declares in her candidate statement. Refuerzo worked in the semiconductor industry and in 2004 became a yoga teacher. She says she decided to get into the mayoral race because she didn’t want to see Potter run unopposed. She believes he hasn’t done enough since he won in a landslide against Steve Dallas in 2018.
Potter scoffs at the idea and rattles off accomplishments that begin with making good on a campaign promise of transparency by releasing a report detailing the investigation into Dallas’ behavior while in office that includes sexual harassment allegations and ushering out Dallas’ pick for city attorney, Glen Mozingo, who was sued for failing to release public records. Potter says he’s worked collaboratively with businesses and residents for the last two years and wants to continue in that vein for another two years.
Dallas is backing Refuerzo. He and ally Carolyn Hardy, a former councilmember, both signed Refuerzo’s nomination papers. “She’s being propped up by the old guard,” Potter says. Refuerzo is adamant she’s running on her own: “It has nothing to do with Steve and Carolyn.” She’s served since 2013 on the Community Activities Commission is supported by some members of other commissions.
Councilmember Jan Reimers is not seeking re-election, while Bobby Richards is. He and Graeme Robertson, Karen Ferlito and Mo Massoudi are running for the two open council seats. Massoudi, an agricultural scientist, is also supported by Dallas and Hardy, as well as councilmembers Carrie Theis and Jeff Baron.
