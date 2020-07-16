In the days following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25, Alex Newhouse was staring at his screen searching through some of the most hate-filled corners of the internet.
Newhouse, a researcher at Middlebury Institute of International Studies, was visiting Facebook pages with titles like Book of Boogalations, Big Igloo Bois and Boojahadeen Memes, or scrolling through 4chan, the chat platform favored by white supremacists.
The target of the research was the Boogaloo movement. (Boogaloo is a term for an anticipated civil war.) Members of the group, who advocate for the armed overthrow of the government, were showing up at Black Lives Matter protests. White men clad in Hawaiian shirts under bulletproof vests and sometimes carrying assault rifles, so-called Boogaloo Bois, said they wanted justice for Floyd. They seemed especially interested in confronting the police. Could they be trusted as anti-racist allies, or were they simply there to piggyback on the uprisings?
“It’s very hard to tell when attempts to forge solidarity across the activist lines are done in good faith or solely for the optics,” Newhouse says.
By May 30, Newhouse had somewhat of an answer and he published one of the first in-depth assessments of the Boogaloo movement. When administrators of affiliated social media pages disavow racism and homophobia, rank-and-file members tend to push back – there’s an ideological overlap between the anti-government and neo-Nazi parts of the internet. Or, as Newhouse put it in his paper: the challenge is “the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who also crave the boogaloo.”
About a month later, a Boogaloo-inspired man named Steven Carrillo detonated a pipe bomb and fatally shot a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Cruz County.
Newhouse and Deputy Director Kris McGuffie staff the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at MIIS. Working with student researchers, they have spent much of the past two years investigating the far-right and harmful speech online. CTEC has tackled topics like the far-right’s embrace of crowdfunding and cryptocurrency and examined fringe groups like Proud Boys, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers and QAnon. More recently, the focus has also been on the intersection of online extremism and Covid-19 conspiracies.
“We want to contribute to the public’s understanding of these things,” McGuffie says. “We are not just a research institution, we are also looking to counter violent extremism.”
In addition to the public service role, the center does contract work. Spectrum Labs, a San Francisco-based startup, needed help designing software for automated detection of hateful content online. Specifically, the startup wanted its software to decode extremist lingo not only in English but in foreign languages too, starting with Spanish and Portuguese. CTEC brought in students who are fluent in those languages to create a catalog of phrases to inform the software.
The biggest contract is with an unnamed social media giant in Silicon Valley. “We help them understand the prevalence of extremism on their platform,” Newhouse says. “The tech industry has a huge problem still.”
