OVERHEARD
“I’m six feet tall. There, that’s six feet.”
–A man speaking to his walking companion at Del Monte Beach in Monterey, after lying down on the sand to mark off the placement of his head and his feet.
FREE SPEECH
Just when you thought the news surrounding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the media landscape couldn’t get any worse (a whole slew of alt weeklies went under in the past two weeks, while others, including the Monterey County Weekly, have cut staff to the bone), on March 30, Gannett Co., owner of the Salinas Californian and the largest publisher of newspapers in the U.S., announced it would furlough employees making more than $38,000 a year for one week each month for the next three months as it tries to stave off the impact of declines in advertising revenue. Executives are also taking pay cuts. At the Californian, which is down to two full-time and one part-time reporters, the impact could be disastrous. “I’m concerned about the community,” reporter Kate Cimini posted on Twitter. “In a time of crisis, we don’t need fewer people serving as watchdog; we need more.” Gannett’s Northern California-Nevada-Utah Executive Editor Silas Lyons tells the Weekly the newsroom will keep “prioritizing vital coverage of the crisis” focusing on the Salinas Valley, and doesn’t think readers will see much difference in the Californian’s coverage.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
During the pandemic and shelter-in-place order, need is great. But so are the volunteer efforts of the many people who are in a position to help. Two teachers at York School, Kevin Brookhouser and Jeff Hanna, with the help of about 10 students, are using 3D printers to make intubation shields and swab shields – personal protective equipment for medical workers. They laser-cut sheets of acrylic and on the 3D printers make brackets. The supplies cost about $40 per shield, and so far they’ve donated three to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula; they plan to scale up and donate toSalinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Natividad as well. And Brookhouser sees even more opportunity: “We’re going to produce dozens,” he says. “This is an incredible learning opportunity.”
GREAT:
If you’ve been reading or watching the news, you’ve seen tips from health professionals on how to stay healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. But not everyone reads news, or consumes their news in English or Spanish. There are an estimated 3,000 Monterey County residents who speak an indigenous language, and Natividad Medical Foundation is trying to reach them through its Indigenous Interpreting+ program. They produced PSA videos in Triqui and Mixteco (and plan on one in Zapateco) in which interpreters convey tips from Dr. Marc Tunzi on how to minimize the chances of getting the virus, and what to do if you have symptoms. “Everyone should have access to information that helps them stay healthy,” Natividad Chief Medical Officer Craig Walls said in a statement.
