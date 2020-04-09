FREE SPEECH
While the news has shifted focus to the Covid-19 pandemic that permeates every facet of our lives, a panel of judges was reviewing submissions to the 2019 California Journalism Awards, a year that we were reporting on other topics. The Monterey County Weekly proudly took first place for breaking news in our category (weeklies of a similar circulation size) for our cover package on the aftermath of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Former staff writer Marielle Argueza won third place for coverage of youth and education for a cover story on the increasingly competitive college admissions landscape. And we got fourth-place recognition for our annual Eat+Drink magazine (spearheaded by former managing editor Dave Faries), special section cover designs by Art Director Karen Loutzenheiser and in-depth reporting by Senior Staff WriterMary Duan on California’s new police transparency law. Congrats to our neighbors at The Salinas Californian and Monterey Herald for wins in their daily categories.
OVERHEARD
“Did they tell you you might be on camera, you know, the news? So yeah, just remember to maintain distancing. Do you have a mask?”
-One construction worker talking to others while launching the Main Street redevelopment project in Salinas on April 7.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Speaking of social distancing, you can’t get much farther from society in Monterey County than Patriarch Ridge. This 83.5-acre property high above Carmel Valley just got acquired by Big Sur Land Trust after being privately owned by the Washburn family for more than 40 years. This undeveloped patch in the Santa Lucia Mountains features old-growth woodlands and grasslands. The area is also meaningful culturally because it once served as a travel corridor for Esselen people. The observant/educated eye will find traces of indigenous campsites and grinding rocks. “As we shelter in place, people yearn for the solace that nature can provide,” Land Trust CEO Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis said. Visiting the property is encouraged but the hiking is strenuous, so be prepared. You can sign up at bigsurlandtrust.org/hike-request.
GREAT
Sometimes, crisis leads government to solve seemingly intractable problems:. Consider Salinas’ homeless population. With the pressure of a pandemic, officials have taken the lead in making safer, healthier conditions for some of the most vulnerable. The city has installed 17 restrooms with handwashing units, placed in locations with a large homeless community. In partnership with nonprofit Community Homeless Solutions, theChinatown Navigation Center opened on March 31, providing 24-hour shelter and case management. The state and the HomeFul Foundationare giving Salinas eight trailers; five will be used at the Chinatown center, and three at the existing warming shelter on West Alisal Street. The city also allocated grant funding to the Food Bank for Monterey County, for a total of $126,000 this fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.