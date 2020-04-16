FREE SPEECH
We at the Weekly are in the business of advocating for the release of more information, not less. That includes asking for additional details from the Monterey County Health Department on the people who have died from Covid-19: their ages, underlying conditions, where they were treated. The health department and hospitals that treated these patients have a different priority: privacy. (We continue pressing for additional details.) Other agencies, such as the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, which includes the office of the coroner, have different rules as far as releasing public records – which include the names and ages of the dead. The coroner’s office has made information about the decesased publicly available, for which we commend them. As of April 14, the three people who have died from coronavirus in Monterey County are all women, ages 97, 92 and 83. (A man from North Monterey County, reported to have been in his 50s, died of the virus at Watsonville Community Hospital, outside of Monterey County.)
OVERHEARD
“You’re only supposed to talk to people you know. I mean, people you’re really close to.”
-A young child, about age 5, talking to an adult about talking to strangers while taking a scooter ride/walk, respectively, on a residential street in Seaside.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The economy might be in the dumps, but there are still aspiring entrepreneurs with hopes and dreams and ideas. The 11th annual Startup Challenge Monterey Bay has moved forward as scheduled, with a record-breaking 122 applicants submitting pitches via video due to the shelter-in-place order. Thirty-one finalists have been announced, with ideas ranging from health – Saferx Pharmaceuticals LLC, for example, wants to make alcohol-resistant opioids to reduce the risk of overdose – to tech, with Priorly, Inc. pitching an AI tracker for the digital workforce to analyze productivity, or BrightSky’s aerial photography to monitor roof damage from above. The finals will proceed as planned on May 8, as a virtual event, hosted by CSU Monterey Bay’s Institute for Innovation and Economic Development at the College of Business. Winners get $15,000 or $30,000 in prize money, depending on the category.
GREAT:
As the proverb goes, where there’s a will there’s a way. And when it comes to the shortage of masks during the Covid-19 outbreak, the community that makes up Monterey County is doing its best to prove the proverb true. Start with the Chinese families of Stevenson School in Pebble Beach who managed to import thousands of surgical and N95 masks for first responders and essential workers, plus some for the general public. Then, take the city of Monterey’s call for masks for firefighters and police, which has netted 836 N95 masks, the largest chunk of them coming from the Big Sur Health Center. And since we don’t want to rely on faraway production or old stockpiles, we’ve got a local initiative to match volunteer mask makers with healthcare workers and others in need. You can participate by visiting masksformontereycounty.org, a project in which Girl Scout Troop 30626 is matching mask-makers with those who need them.
