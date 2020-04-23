FREE SPEECH
How good are you at memorizing obscure acronyms? Because you’d have to be pretty good at it if you wanted to keep track of Covid-19 in California’s prison system. Since March, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has published data on its Patient Testing Tracker. As of April 21, 702 have been tested, 131 cases have been confirmed and one person has died. But try to find the breakdown by prison and you’ll drown in an alphabet soup. The tracker refers to prisons by 35 different acronyms, making it hard to pinpoint the one you are looking for. If you want the numbers for Soledad inmates at Salinas Valley State Prison or the Correctional Training Facility, you’d have to squint to search for SVSP or CTF in tiny letters. (Incidentally, the separate webpage for Covid-19 among prison employees spells out facility names). On April 11, the Weekly asked prison authorities to improve the patient tracker, to which CDCR Press Secretary Dana Simas responded, “It’s very simple to use… Not sure why you’re finding it difficult… ” The Weekly persisted, and four days later, Simas had a different answer: the requested change is now in the works, and institution names will be spelled out.
OVERHEARD
“There’s no one on the road, so I can really drive.”
-The driver of a Nissan Z sports car in a driveway in New Monterey, talking to his neighbor
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Take a deep breath. No, this is not one of those mindfulness exercises. It’s an invitation to appreciate one of the few good things to have resulted from our extended coronavirus lockdown. The air you’re drawing into your lungs right now is the cleanest air the region has had in decades, according to Richard Stedman, the Air Pollution Control Officer for the Monterey Bay Air Resources District. “The visibility has been spectacular,” he added. Normally, the largest source of emissions is motor vehicles, with much of the pollution wafting in from the more heavily populated counties in the Bay Area and Central Valley. But with everyone sheltering in place, driving has gone way down and our roads are nearly empty. Stedman calls this period a “grand experiment” for what it might be like to live in California if and when all cars are one day electric.
GREAT:
Like so many inequities, the digital divide – access for some to high-speed internet, and a lack thereof for others – becomes more acute while we shelter in place. The good news is innovations all over the county to bring connectivity to the people. In Greenfield, Monterey-Salinas Transit is rolling a Wi-Fi-equipped bus up to Patriot Park Community Center on Fridays from 2-5pm. Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is parking a Wi-Fi bus Monday-Friday from 8am-4:30pm at three spots (Lucky in Marina; Target and Martin Luther King Jr. School of the Arts in Seaside); each can support 100 student and staff connections. In Gonzales – where Gonzales City Council approved a broadband-for-all proclamation in October, before the pandemic – city officials (partnering with T-Mobile) have hosted drive-thru distributions of 2,000 hotspot devices to residents.
