FREE SPEECH
It’s been a tumultuous week in the media, as the Black Lives Matter movement is forcing a reckoning not just for the public, but for outlets covering it. At the New York Times, opinion section editor James Bennet resigned on June 7 after outcry (both internal and external) over a column Bennet’s team had solicited from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, encouraging the U.S. military to shut down protests. The piece not only contained factual errors (and misinformation the Times itself had reported on) but also, as Times staffers wrote on Twitter, “Running this puts black @nytimes staffers in danger.” At the Philadelphia Inquirer, Editor Stan Wischnowski resigned on June 6 after dozens of staffers walked out in response to a headline on a column that read, “Buildings Matter, Too.” At the Los Angeles Times, Editor Norman Pearlstine wrote a letter to staff reckoning with the paper’s own failings. “We can be faulted for focusing on a white subscriber base even as the city became majority non-white,” he wrote. “At its worst, our coverage didn’t simply ignore people of color – it actively dehumanized them.”
OVERHEARD
“This is not unlike waiting in line at Disneyland.”
-A shopper waiting in line to enter Trader Joe’s in Monterey, speaking to an usher controlling the number of shoppers in the store.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Normally, Monterey-based fresh food distributor Pro*Act is busy supplying fresh produce to restaurants. While that’s been slow, they stepped up on June 3 to support Covid-19 relief in a big way, donating 500 25-pound boxes of produce to employees of three Monterey County hospitals and distributed almost 1,000 boxes to families in need at Shoreline Community Church in Monterey. The same day, Pro*Act and its distributors delivered 35,000 boxes to 88 hospitals in 17 states hardest hit by the virus. Strawberry grower Driscoll’s was the first to donate to the initiative, offering $500,000. Other growers involved include Taylor Farms, Mann Packing, Sunkist and D’Arrigo Bros. The boxes each included enough produce to feed a family of four for a week. Distribution focused on laid-off foodservice and hospitality workers.
GREAT:
Bibliophiles, rejoice! After three months of being solidly shut due to the pandemic, Monterey Public Library’s doors are cracking open just enough to allow curbside pickup of books and other library materials beginning June 11. There is pent-up demand: more than 2,000 items were on hold as of June 8. “The opening of our library shines as a beacon for the return to normalcy,” City Manager Hans Uslar said. In more great news, the city brought back one laid-off librarian. Materials will be sanitized and quarantined between uses. Librarians will contact customers when items are ready for pickup. More great news: Monterey County Free Libraries are also working toward curbside pickup, with library by mail available starting June 12. They’re also still offering summer reading for kids, with books (to keep) sent by mail.
