FREE SPEECH
A free press is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, but in practice it isn’t always quite so free. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker is a database that keeps tabs on threats that in practice make journalism more dangerous or difficult, like arrests of reporters and seizures of their equipment, or being stopped and interrogated at the border when entering the country. Since May, they’ve been specifically keeping track of press freedom violations of reporters covering Black Lives Matter protests, and received reports of over 600 aggressions toward journalists, as of July 30. That includes 85 arrests; 136 physical attacks, including 88 by law enforcement; 142 being shot with rubber bullets or other nonlethal projectiles; 82 tear gassings; and 38 pepper sprayings. In some cases, the journalists appear to have been inadvertently caught up among protesters who police were targeting. In others, they were explicitly targeted as journalists, or identified themselves to law enforcement as journalists and were arrested nonetheless. The tracker is led by the Committee to Protect Journalists and Freedom of the Press Foundation.
QUOTE of the WEEK
“It’s our opportunity to be the opposite, by offering something hopeful and life-giving.”
-Angel Rivero, pastor of United Methodist Church in Marina, speaking about how to stand up against hate on social media.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
While the Senate is at impasse on another federal relief package, there is a population of people who will definitely be left out: undocumented individuals. But the undocumented of Monterey Bay are at least being helped by UndocuFund Monterey Bay. The partnership was created by Santa Cruz Community Ventures and other regional nonprofits in order to aid undocumented workers who aren’t eligible for benefits like unemployment. UndocuFund has distributed $1.7 million in aid since April, reaching over 1,300 Monterey Bay households. Seventy percent of the recipients work in agriculture and 60 percent are families with children. “The need is great, which is why we also ask our legislators to find a way to provide an income replacement safety net programs for all workers,” SCCV Executive Director Maria T. Cadenas said.
GREAT:
The pandemic is disrupting education by forcing most students to stay away from school and learn in remote video classrooms. These constraints are putting extra pressure on teachers and forcing them to come up with new approaches to learning. Two teachers in Salinas were recently recognized as world-class innovators in the 2020 Teacher Innovator Awards sponsored by the Fab Foundation and Chevron. In a field that included teachers from all over the globe, Meredith Jones, who teaches first grade at Mission Park Elementary, and Ben Cogswell, a kindergarten teacher at Bardin Elementary, were honored among four finalists for the awards. The purpose of the award is to promote learning opportunities in the STEM fields – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – and help bridge the achievement gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.