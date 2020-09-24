FREE SPEECH
As typically happens, this year’s Monterey County Civil Grand Jury investigated a matter of public importance and produced unobjectionable findings and mild recommendations. In this case, the grand jury proposed that the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office try a little harder to inform the public about pesticide use. The report said laypeople have a hard time understanding the pesticide information as currently presented. A better website and more outreach would go a long way toward transparency. But Ag Commissioner Henry Gonzales pushed back. He rejected that there’s a “prevalent” need for the public to have “unbiased and scientifically reviewed” information. “We agree there’s a genuine need, but not a prevalent need,” he told the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 15, while arguing his office should not have to do more outreach because it already does enough and can’t do more. A 3-2 majority of the board – supervisors Jane Parker, Mary Adams and John Phillips – rejected Gonzales’ response. The board then directed him to draft a new response to the grand jury that is more “gracious and respectful.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“If you keep leaving it I’ll use it for kindling for my cauldron.” -Crystal Chavanne talking about getting rid of religious literature that gets left in the “witchy” Little Free Library she constructed in front of her Salinas home
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD
Once in a while, we decide to write about ourselves, and the Weekly is having a good week so here we are. We’re proud to report that we received a national first-place award for investigative reporting in this year’s Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, announced on Sept. 18, for a cover story reported and written in an unprecedented collaboration with Voices of Monterey Bay, as well as with help from KSBW, with all three outlets running our story the same day. The winning series of stories looked at how the Norteños, affiliated with prison gang Nuestra Familia, had made efforts to co-opt the Salinas organization MILPA as a recruitment tool. Since the story ran, MILPA has made changes to its leadership and hired an independent auditor to lead a review of the organization. Congrats to all the AAN award winners this year, among 55 news outlets that submitted 526 entries.
GREAT:
Don’t let the names fool you: When this property was slated to be developed, it was called Whispering Oaks. Now that it’s set aside in perpetuity as open space, it’s called the “landfill site.” The great news is that on Sept. 15, Marina City Council voted 4-0 to acquire six parcels totaling 177 acres from Monterey County – and the land comes with $300,000 for ongoing habitat management obligations. The acquisition will create contiguous open space from the beach to the Fort Ord National Monument through Marina, and connects the Marina Equestrian Center to the national monument. It’s slated for trails as part of the regional FORTAG plan. For councilmember Gail Morton, who nine years ago helped organize the group Fort Ord Rec Users to pursue a referendum to block development of Whispering Oaks: “It’s monumental – it’s a dream come true.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.