FREE SPEECH
In 1961, when Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Friendship Baptist Church in Seaside, the Seaside Post had an exclusive on the story. The free weekly newspaper at that time was a big deal in covering the local Black community. It’s still around, though in a much less frequent and smaller format – but it’s coming back. Seaside native Alade Djehuti-Mes bought the Post about two months ago from longtime publisher Willie Harrell, and expects to get his first issue out later in October, before Election Day, with candidate endorsements. While he’s new to the publishing business, Djehuti-Mes is not new to the paper – as a kid, he delivered the Post as well as the Monterey Herald. Another connection: His great-grandmother was a cofounder of Friendship Baptist Church. Djehuti-Mes expects to rely mostly on freelance writers and hopes to publish twice a month, with a long-term goal of getting back to weekly publication, “where it was in the glory days,” he says. “My vision is that it’s a multicultural community newspaper. It’s still going to be focused generally toward the minority community.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It’s a different kind of death than the virus – it’s financial death.” - Musician and promoter Kiki Wow, whose upcoming three months of outdoor gigs were canceled, speaking about Health Department enforcement of performance restrictions at restaurants.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week for the Pentagon, which welcomed back Del Rey Oaks City Manager Dino Pick, a retired U.S. Army colonel, to serve through February as a deputy assistant secretary of defense under Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “2020 continues to be filled with unprecedented events. This one is personal,” Pick wrote in an update to the city on Sept. 26. “I am honored to be asked to serve in this senior civilian capacity.” Pick has worked for the DoD in the past and went overseas on multiple tours, before finally serving as commandant of the Defense Language Institute and retiring in 2014, working first for Monterey and then Del Rey Oaks. On Sept. 22, Del Rey Oaks City Council voted to grant him an unpaid leave of absence, putting Police Chief Jeff Hoyne in the position of acting city manager and making Police Cmdr. Chris Bourquin acting police chief as Pick headed off to Washington, D.C.
GREAT:
While the federal government is in a deadlock over a second coronavirus relief package, the great news locally is that CARES Act funds are still going where they are needed. On Oct. 6, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize $1.25 million of CARES Act money for a Monterey County rent and utility relief program, which will be administered by United Way Monterey County. Low-income people may be eligible for up to $3,000 of rental and utility help (paid directly to their landlords) to help them stave off homelessness if they’ve lost their income during the pandemic. Department of Social Services Finance Director Becky Cromer told the board, “I think [these funds] will notlast past a month-and-a-half.” To inquire about the program, call 211. Identification is required, but not proof of immigration status; ID issued in another country qualifies.
