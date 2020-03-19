WHO’S IN TOWN?
With so many events put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weekly looks back to this week in 1988. In town March 20-22 was the Monterey Wine Festival, when the “nation’s foremost wine authorities, wine producers, viticulture buffs and 1,200 other participants” were gathering at the Monterey Conference Center. “Always a magnet for the wine connoisseur, the Monterey Wine Festival has also become a major industry forum,” the story reads. It was slated to open with a “glittering opening night Champagne reception and the second annual Taste of the Monterey Peninsula, held at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.” Events taking place during the festival included an invitation-only awards ceremony for new Master Sommeliers, a luncheon prepared by the1988 U.S. Culinary Team and a fundraising auction of rare wines by Christie’s Auctions.
March 16-23, 1988, Monterey County Weekly archives.
FREE SPEECH
As of March 18, Monterey County is under a shelter-in-place order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order is for three weeks, until April 8. The order limits activities to “essential” functions only. “Essential” includes newspapers, radio, television and other media. On March 17, Bradley Zeve, Founder & CEO of Monterey County Weekly issued the following announcement: “The Weekly primarily relies on local, independent businesses, and while our advertisers are shut down, we made the difficult decision to reduce staff across all departments in order to weather the storm. The Weekly is committed to serving the community in this difficult time. While a strong company, we made a heart-wrenching decision to let go of seven of our staff until conditions improve.” Publisher Erik Cushman adds, “People in the community rely on us. The Weekly will persevere in its journalistic and business mission because the alternative is that people get their information from Facebook and NextDoor, and that is not the remedy from what ails us all.”
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week when multiple moving parts of a joint project come together. For the proposed Sun Rose Apartments on Soledad Street in Salinas, that means the city, the county and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development all putting up dollars to get it done. The 11-unit building is expected to cost $8 million, mostly funded by HUD as well as $1.1 million from Monterey County and $500,000 from Salinas. The apartments would be available to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and have psychiatric disabilities. (One unit will be set aside for a manager.) The supportive housing also comes with a requirement that residents are enrolled in a program with nonprofit Interim, Inc., which serves adults with mental illness and through its MCHOME program, supports mentally ill homeless clients. Public comments are being accepted by Monterey County until April 2.
GREAT WEEK:
During a global pandemic, there’s a lot we can’t do. But there’s a lot we can do for each other, and a few organizations are rising up to serve the neediest during this uncertain time. Seniors are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and volunteers at Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula are continuing to deliver meals to homebound seniors through March. “Vulnerable seniors are at great risk amid this crisis and our programs,” board presidentSteven Keller said. “We are focused on doing all we can to keep local seniors safe and provide them with an ample supply of food.” Meanwhile, theCommunity Foundation for Monterey County launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund. Donations are welcome, and nonprofits may apply for grants to “address the immediate and longer-term needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents who will be impacted by the coronavirus.”
