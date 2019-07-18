WHO’S IN TOWN?
One might think the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Institute is only about mineral law pertaining to the Rocky Mountains but think again – the organization’s reach stretches around the globe. It did originate in 1955 among a group of mineral law attorneys located within that mineral-rich region of the U.S. They invited law professors, industry professionals and government officials to the first institute and realized they were on to something. They offer dozens of classes this week on topics including oil and gas, mining, public lands, the environment and more. Of great interest to Monterey County: the section focused on water takes an in-depth look at the California Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, currently being implemented.
Thur-Sat July 18-20. Monterey Conference Center, 1 Portola Plaza, Monterey. $145-$1,075. rmmlf.org.
FREE SPEECH
Public access to government documents is enshrined as a right in the federal Freedom of Information Act. And making a request for records under this act is the lifeblood of a free press. So, when access is restricted by secrecy-loving politicians, journalists go to the mat. On July 9, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, which represents the Weekly along with dozens of other papers, joined nearly 40 other media organizations in a letter demanding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency repeal a new rule that erodes the integrity of the FOIA process. Skirting the usual public notice and comment period, the EPA last month unveiled sweeping changes that would give political appointees more discretion to withhold documents. The letter says that this new rule “would diminish journalists’ ability to gather and report information to the public about the actions of the EPA and its personnel.” Senators from both parties have spoken out against the rule, and that could mean Congress will act to restore transparency.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
Last year, Shelby O’Neil, a junior at San Benito High, launched the “No Straw November” campaign to raise awareness about plastic pollution and the ways that disposable, single-use plastic products contribute to it. For the month of November, she asked that people refuse to use plastic straws, and her campaign was embraced by the California Coastal Commission and Surfrider Foundation, among others. As part of the campaign, she also reached out to Alaska Airlines, and on May 21, the airline announced it would eliminate plastic stir straws and citrus picks – it used 22 million in 2017 – from all domestic and international flights, as well its airport lounges, and replace them with sustainable, marine-friendly options by this summer. In a statement, flight attendant Abbe Gloor said, “As a company that flies people to beautiful beaches, this makes a lot of sense.”
BAD:
It’s been a tragically violent week in Salinas, where two stabbings and a shooting have left two men dead. On May 22, the Salinas Police Department responded to an anonymous phone call reporting a stabbing; police found 49-year-old Randy Edward Perry unconscious and bleeding. He died about an hour after arriving at Natividad. Four days later, police got another anonymous call, this one reporting a shooting victim could be found in a car; SPD found a man with a gunshot wound in a backseat on Towt Street. He died several hours later. (His name has not been released, pending notification of family members.) These are the fifth and sixth homicides of 2018 in Salinas, and police responded on May 27 to an attempted murder on Work Street, where a stabbing victim survived his injuries. Assistant ChiefRoberto Filice says the crimes are believed to be unrelated.
