WHO’S IN TOWN?
The fragile Asilomar Dunes are designated as an “environmentally sensitive habitat area” by the California Coastal Commission, in large part due to the special flora and fauna located there, including more than 60 species of birds. Many of those species are in town this week and ready to be spotted during the family-friendly tour, Asilomar Birds and Their Habitat Homes. California State Parks environmental resources staff and volunteer docents lead visitors through the dunes, teaching them how to identify common species, their natural history and where the best birding spots are. Budding birders are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and dress in layers. Binoculars are suggested.
10am Wed July 31. Phoebe Hearst Social Hall, Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds, 800 Asilomar Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. parks.ca.gov/asilomar.
FREE SPEECH
It’s not new that many journalism organizations are struggling financially. But figures released by the executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. reveal some stark figures for journalists in 2018, the worst year for layoffs in the industry since the low point of the recession in 2009. News organizations last year cut 11,878 jobs, a 281-percent increase over 2017. And a newer mid-year report from Challenger, which conducts a monthly job-cut report across various industries, shows 2019 is off to a similarly rough start, with 3,600 people laid off or offered buyouts in the first six months of the year. “The biggest blow to the news media [in May] came from the closing of theYoungstown Vindicator in Ohio, costing 144 employees and an estimated 250 carriers their jobs,” the report states. Other big cuts were announced, including about 200 layoffs at BuzzFeed and 800 at Verizon media properties, which include Yahoo, AOL and HuffPost.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
A young woman from Carmel has a shot at making the Miss World pageant. Sitara Masilamani, aka Miss Carmel-by-the-Sea, is vying for the title of Miss World America-California on July 28; the winner there moves on to represent the state at Miss World America. The theme is “Beauty with a Purpose,” and the winner commits to a year of service. Masilamani’s plan is to lead financial literacy workshops at high schools. That comes on the heels of an internship the 21-year-old did in India looking at opportunities for rural entrepreneurs. Masilamani, who is Indian-American, is enthusiastic about the diverse backgrounds of pageant participants, specifically 1994 Miss World Aishwarya Rai, an actor and model. “I always looked up to her as a little girl, and to follow in her footsteps is a dream,” she writes on Instagram. “Growing up incorporating two cultures has been such a journey of self-discovery.”
BAD:
Bad news came down this week for the Mee Memorial Healthcare System in King City, its employees and the South County residents who depend on the only hospital serving the rural area. The hospital announced July 19 that it’s laying off 43 out of its 353 current employees, 12 percent of the workforce. “This is a painful event, first and foremost for the affected employees, but also for all of us at Mee,” CEO Michael Hutchinson said in a press release. Hutchinson said it was a “hard choice” made after months of review and cutting other costs first, including discontinuing staffing of the intensive care unit and eliminating orthopedic services. Decreases in Medicare, Medi-Cal and private insurance reimbursements are to blame in putting pressure on small, rural hospitals like Mee. Laid-off employees were given 30 days notice; their last day of work will be Aug. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.