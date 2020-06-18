Toolbox 06.18.20

School Supplies
Summer has just begun, but some families are already thinking about back-to-school season in the fall – and that it might be impossible to afford necessary school supplies. United Way Monterey County’s annual Stuff the Bus campaign normally invites donors to drop off school supplies. Due to the pandemic, the model has shifted to cash giving online, and money will be distributed to schools to buy new supplies for kids.
$25 provides a fully packed backpack. 372-8026, ext. 112, lynda.patrick@unitedwaymcca.org, unitedwaymcca.org/stuff-bus.
Support System
Sheltering in place can feel isolating, especially for those with mental illness. Interim Inc.’s Omni Resource Center is normally a gathering space, and even while gatherings are not permitted, they are still operating a warm line. If you need to talk, reach out.
The bilingual warm line is staffed from 10am-4pm Monday-Friday. Call 831-800-7660, text 831-998-7916 or email omni@interiminc.org. For more, visit interiminc.org.
Stepping Up
Suicide Prevention Service of the Central Coast relies on volunteers to answer a 24/7 crisis hotline. In a mandatory training, learn how to be an active listener and intervene in someone’s darkest hour, helping save lives. More than 70 volunteers support a group of just four staff answering calls. Call volume has increased during Covid-19 as people encounter anxiety and isolation regularly.
Next volunteer training begins Tuesday, June 23. Must be age 18 or older. To register, email sps24hr@fsa-cc.org or visit fsa-cc.org/volunteering. If you or a loved one is feeling suicidal, the crisis line is (877) 663-5433.
Build Out
California’s Building Homes and Jobs Act (SB 2) took effect in 2018, establishing a permanent source of funding to help support affordable housing development. The city of Salinas is eligible to receive up to $1 million of SB 2 funding in 2020, and more than $6 million in the next five years. Step one is to approve a plan for how to allocate those funds. The city’s Housing and Land Use Committee has developed a proposed plan that goes to City Council for a public hearing and approval.
