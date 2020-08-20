The infectious outbreak of Covid-19 is ravaging Monterey County residents. To date, more than 200 people have been infected inside the Monterey County Jail and the virus is threatening the lives of more than half its total population, as well as those who work inside the jail.
According to national news reports, prisons and jails represent nine out of the top 10 hot spots for Covid-19 outbreaks. Jails and prisons offer the virus a perfect chance to spread easily, given that inmates share cells and common areas. If immediate action isn’t taken to lower the populations inside jails and prisons, they will continue to compromise the health, safety and well-being of not just the people inside these institutions, but also the Monterey County community.
Staff and inmates are our residents, and our goal is to flatten the Covid-19 curve. We all need to do our part to slow the infection rate and decrease the risk of health services being overwhelmed.
While campaigning in 2018, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni made a point of saying she believed that the “U” in “JUSTICE” stands for “unbiased.” This June she joined her fellow district attorneys statewide in issuing a collective statement condemning racism and bigotry in response to the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Now is the chance for Pacioni and her colleagues to live up to their lofty public statements on fighting bias and systemic racism, or they risk having Black and brown people’s blood on their hands. Community members who have been sent to serve time at our local jails should not face a death sentence.
We must accelerate our decarceration efforts, reducing admissions, releasing incarcerated people and providing support to those being released. Since the start of the pandemic, we have reduced our county jail population by 19 percent, but that stands in contrast to agencies in Solano County and Denver, Colorado, which both reduced their jail population by 41 percent, and Orange County, which reduced the jail population by 45 percent.
To stand a fighting chance against Covid-19, we need to release inmates of all ages who are most vulnerable, such as those who are over 50 years old, pregnant or otherwise seriously medically vulnerable.
To minimize crowding, we should release inmates with misdemeanors, nonviolent felony offenses and those that have fewer than two years on their sentence. For youth, we must put in place a moratorium on violations of probation and minor offences like truancy or violating curfews.
It’s vital that we plan for social distancing within these facilities, not for social isolation. We have a responsibility to the human dignity of the residents inside. Rather than locking down units, the jail can close dorm-style units and reduce cell capacity to single bunks. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office (which is responsible for operating the county jail) must create opportunities for video visitation for incarcerated people to connect with their families and for participation in programs, education and other activities.
The county must also be transparent with the public, communicating daily with us by sharing updates, new protocols and data. Having real-time data on the jail population is a tool that encourages accountability and transparency.
The Monterey County District Attorney, Sheriff’s Department, Probation Department and Monterey County Superior Court system must come together now and act.
