If local leaders think our community’s deep pain and outrage about the killing of George Floyd will stop at protests in the streets, they are wrong. Next is focusing on the fine print in upcoming budgets. Budget decisions will make it clear whether our region stands for human dignity, fairness and is authentically committed to anti-racism, or if we prefer empty rhetoric. We can say “black lives matter,” but reflecting anti-racism in our balance sheets will show our values.
We have seen numerous police chiefs and sheriffs being photographed taking a knee in solidarity in recent days. Right now, city and county budgets are in danger of being allocated to punishment priorities at the expense of community solutions.
No additional dollars should go to fix a broken police system that arrests, punishes and incarcerates mostly black and brown people. We need to start reimagining what a healthy community looks like, free from police brutality, inflated police budgets and systemic racism. Incarceration has a large price tag: County probation is spending $10 million a year on a youth center jail for 30 young people. That’s $300,000 per person! It doesn’t make sense. In addition, fewer inmates are incarcerated thanks to jail reform ballot measures. However, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office spends more on the county jail every year.
Far too many city budgets across the county spend nearly 50 cents of every dollar on police.
Many elected officials across Monterey County expressed outrage at Mr. Floyd’s murder at community events, calling it a “callous and despicable act” and vowing to try to repair racial injustice. County supervisors and city councils now need to translate words into investment.
Imagine budgeting for racial equity, where our measure of safety is the well-being of our community. We can do it by investing in anti-racist practices that foster human dignity. We can improve parks and create new recreational opportunities, expand opportunities for cultural healing and health care, and we can close youth prisons and build more youth leaders.
If we want to improve community safety, we need to help young people stay in school and out of trouble. When young people make mistakes, we need to help them get back on track – not funnel them into the school-to-prison pipeline.
Outrageously, elected officials know all this because they’ve asked communities to identify budget priorities. For example, the city of Salinas spent three years conducting listening sessions and workshops while creating the Alisal Vibrancy Plan to improve East Salinas. Hundreds of residents showed up in good faith. Yet none of the recommended changes in the plan are being funded in the current proposed city budget.
Just like Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dolores Huerta and John Brown stood up, you too can make a difference by choosing to be a change agent. Vote, invest and eradicate systemic racism.
