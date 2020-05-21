I’ve been on a strict news diet, so I only heard about Ahmaud Arbery on May 11, nearly a week after everyone else. He’s the 25-year-old black man who, while jogging in a Georgia suburb, was chased down and killed by two white men in a truck with guns. I read and watched news reports about the story. Then when I saw the surveillance video of Arbery peeping out of that house construction site, I had a moment of recognition: I am a person of color, and I’ve done that, too.
I’ve gone “inside” a house under construction and walked around it a bit. I’m fascinated at how framing is put together, how the weight is carried and distributed; seeing how the plumbing and electrical snakes through, while trying to imagine how the house will look when finished. I even like the smell of fresh treated lumber.
One day, many months ago, I rode my bike to a nearby housing development under construction, and took pictures of panoramic views of Salinas. A nearby family man on the porch of a nearly finished house eyed me suspiciously, consulted with another man I assumed was employed by the builder, and I heard the words, “I made the call.” A minute later, a security guard drove up to me and said he had been told to escort me out of the area.
For me, it’s a natural expression of my curiosity to investigate stuff, which is one reason I became a writer. Something looks interesting? Go check it out, learn more, maybe take pictures, write about it. I do it a lot. I eventually wrote a story about the housing developments I explored. And while it might have looked odd at the time, it was done in the spirit of discovery. (The Georgia property owner reviewed the surveillance footage and has said he believes Arbery was stopping in for a drink of water.)
These days, I go on daily essential outings with my family. Once a week I go by myself to clear my head of pandemic stuff and get ready to write. When I go by myself, I like to follow my whims wherever they take me. But I don’t go totally carefree. Black and brown men have to be aware of how we present, to whom, and where.
When I’m alone and pass by others on trails, I give an extra-wide berth, wave and say a friendly hello, even if I’m not feeling outgoing. With my family, I can wear a black cloth face mask; when I walk alone, I consider the colorful superhero mask our neighbors gave us, or a pink one. I’ve had a personal policy for years to never wear all dark colors, in case someone mistakes me for… whatever they’re scared of.
The news of Ahmaud Arbery made me feel tired because it’s a very old story, because I’m already tired from life under pandemic, because it’s ultimately out of my hands how someone else sees me. I’ve heard it said that Covid-19, at the least, has unified us – I even wrote as much last week. But Arbery’s case reminds me of a quote I recently came across: “We are all in the same storm. We are not all in the same boat.”
